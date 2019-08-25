 3 free shows this week close out summer concert series | VailDaily.com

3 free shows this week close out summer concert series

Bone Diggers, Flobots and All Star Local Jam on tap

Entertainment | August 25, 2019

Ross Leonhart

This is the last week to catch a free Hot Summer Nights show in Vail, Concert in the Park in Avon or Minturn Summer Concert Series performance at Little Beach Park.

Hot Summer Nights: Bone Diggers

Tuesday | Aug. 27

Closing out the free Hot Summer Nights summer concert series in Vail will be the Bone Diggers, a star-studded Paul Simon exploration. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with concessions available.

Avon Live Concerts in the Park

Wednesday | Aug. 28

The Flobots close out the free summer concert series in Avon. The Denver-based band formed in 2005 and performs experimental rap rock. Avon Live Free Concerts in the Park happen throughout the summer and also feature local food vendors and drinks available for purchase.

Minturn Summer Concert Series

Thursday | Aug. 29

Closing out the free Minturn Summer Concert Series will be an All Star Local Jam at Little Beach Park at 6 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but please no glass.

