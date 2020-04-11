3 tips for making every meal count while at home with kitchen organization
Start with an organized kitchen for a more pleasant home cooking experience
Colorful Cooking
Make every meal count while at home. Starting with an organized kitchen ready to work will help you and your family enjoy cooking healthy.
It’s easy to shop weekly and not waste food or money if you have a menu planned. Flexibility is key, but a written menu serves as a good outline and reminds you what you purchased that may be hiding. Post the menu right on the fridge so everyone can see it and look forward to delicious meals.
Flavorful fridges
Organize your fridge so that it’s beautiful with colorful, tempting choices in front that are easy to snack on. My favorite is chopped carrots and celery and cubed citrus fruit. Pineapple is still seasonally sweet and has been available lately. Placing meats, cheese, drinks and veggies in designated spots makes it simple to find what you want.
Pantry power
The pantry is like the pit of the kitchen, so organization is going to make cooking more pleasant. Place like items together: baking goods, rice, pasta, beans, canned goods, spices, oils, desserts. This will allow you to see what you have and use it. Small portions of leftovers in the fridge mixed with pantry items can make a great soup creation for a lite lunch.
Cooking at home is a healthy way to eat and fun for the family.
Tracy Miller is a caterer with a focus on healthy food. Contact her for menu ideas at ColorfulCooking.com.
