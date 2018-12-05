3 tips for sustainable transportation to/from the mountains

Walking Mountains Science Center’s mission is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/recycle to learn more about how to properly dispose of waste in Eagle County. Walking Mountains is a member of the Climate Action Collaborative for the Eagle County Community.

Did you know that, according to a 2014 report, nearly 30 percent of Eagle County's greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation and mobility sector?

Most of us are probably enjoying the great early season snow and taking advantage of any and every opportunity to hit the slopes or head into the backcountry. When you head out for a day on the mountain this winter, avoid the adverse weather driving conditions, traffic and parking fees by choosing sustainable transportation options. The less cars on the road the better for us and the environment.

Three Tips For What You Can Do

Sole Power: If you are lucky enough to live within walking distance to the slopes then walk.

Utilize transit: Transit options are abundant. ECO Transit makes it convenient to get to both Vail and Beaver Creek. The town of Vail has a comprehensive free bus service and the town of Avon also has a free daily ski shuttle to and from Beaver Creek.

Carpool: No one likes to hit the slopes or go into the backcountry alone. Find another person or a group you can ski or snowboard with and ride with them.