311 kicks off 2022 tour at the VPAC in Beaver Creek





Widely regarded as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the U.S., 311 mixes rock, rap, reggae and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound. As veterans of 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside legends like U2 and Radiohead. For more than 30 years, 311’s celebrated live shows and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive following.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center welcomes 311 to its stage on Sunday, March 6, ahead of their renowned 311 Day concert event in Las Vegas (March 11-12). Tickets start at $78 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. Visit vilarpac.org/311 for tickets and more information.

The band has released 13 studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVDs and a boxed-set while selling over 9 million copies in the U.S. Ten 311 albums have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Sales Chart – and nine of their singles have reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Radio Chart (including three no. 1 singles).

Formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, 311 is made up of five friends: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar); Tim Mahoney (guitar); SA Martinez (vocals/DJ); Chad Sexton (drums); and P-Nut (bass).

Top songs for 311 include “All Mixed Up,” “Beautiful Disaster,” “Don’t Stay Home,” “Amber” and many more.

“Today, over three decades after their first official live gig, opening for Fugazi at the Sokol Arena, 311 is essentially a corporation,” Vice wrote. “The [band] – who broke out at the onset of the ’90s rap-rock boom – achieved the virtually impossible: a sustainable music career, with multiple album cycles and sell-out summer arena runs. With their unique sound and devotion to their audience, the rockers have, almost accidentally, become a brand.”

More than musicians, the multi-platinum band and legendary cannabis connoisseurs launched their highly anticipated disposable vape pen in 2016 after years of research and development. The Uplifter pen, designed in-house by 311, was one of the first vape pens designed specifically for cannabis oil. They’ve also joined in the world of craft brews, creating beers like Amber Ale, Beautiful Disaster Imperial IPA, I’ll Be Here Awhile Honey Apricot Ale and What The?! Hazy IPA.

See why 311 has stood the test of time when they perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Sunday, March 6.