31st annual Beaver Creek Art Festival returns Aug. 4-5 featuring over 100 artists
July 20, 2018
If you go …
What: 31st annual Beaver Creek Art Festival.
When: Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 4-5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Beaver Creek Village.
Cost: Free.
More information: Visit http://www.artfestival.com.
Festival AT-A-GLANCE:
Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists.
Artists creating original works both days.
Original handmade artwork
More than100 national and international artists.
Artists selected by independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants.
All artists on site for duration of festival.
Vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media.
Parking with complimentary shuttle.
Pets on leashes welcome.
The 31st annual Beaver Creek Art Festival will feature more than 100 national and international artists outdoors on two levels of the resort's village. The two-day event is Aug. 4-5.
From sparkling jewels and one-of-a-kind paintings to glasswork and sculptures, all art is free to see. Artists will be creating works at the base of the mountain and booths will be set up on the ice rink level.
The Beaver Creek Art Festival is presented by Howard Alan Events, a producer of the nation's finest juried art shows. Artists at the festival are carefully vetted and selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants, ensuring a wide variety of mediums and price ranges.
The Beaver Creek Art Festival is part of HAE's Colorado Summer of art tour, which includes the 16th annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival; the third annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival; and the 12th annual Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival in Frisco.
All artists are on site for the two-day festival at Beaver Creek, and attendees are encouraged to engage with the artists.
Parking is available in the lower lots on U.S. Highway 6 with the free shuttle up to Beaver Creek Village.
For more information, visit http://www.artfestival.com.
