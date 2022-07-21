34th annual Beaver Creek Art Festival returns Aug. 6 – 7

Art demonstrations, wood work, painting, sculpture, stunning jewelry, mixed media and more will fill two levels of the the gorgeous resort enclave Beaver Creek during the 34nd Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival.

Howard Alan Events/Courtesy photo

What: 34th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival

When: Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 76 Avondale Lane, Avon, CO 81620

Cost: Free and open to the public

More info: ArtFestival.com IF YOU GO...

100 national and international artists will bring their art demonstrations, woodwork, painting, sculpture, stunning jewelry, mixed media and more to the 34th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival in August.

Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one-of-a-kind paintings; exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, visitors are sure to find it during the free, two-day event. Attendees will delight in the vast array of art on The Village level, and spend time with artists creating their masterful works on the Base of the Mountain level.

Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), producer of the nation’s finest juried art shows, the Beaver Creek Art Festival represents original, hand crafted artwork selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants. HAE’s careful vetting process ensures a wide array of mediums and price ranges will be offered during the festival.

The 34th Annual Beaver Creek Art Festival is part of HAE’s 2022 “Colorado Summer of Art” tour which includes the 19th Annual Downtown Aspen Art Festival (July 16 – 17), the 6th Annual Keystone River Run Village Art Festival (July 23 – 24) the 2nd Annual Boulder Fine Art Street Festival (July 30 – 31) and the inaugural launch of the Mountain Village/Telluride Fine Art Festival, taking place at the Heritage & Conference Plazas Aug. 13 – 14.

Visitors to the Beaver Creek Art Festival are encouraged to engage the artists and discover the inspirations and processes behind each stunning work. All artists are on-site for the duration of the two-day festival. Guests may park in the lower lots located along Highway 6 and ride the free shuttle up to Beaver Creek Village.

Festival at a glance

Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists

Artists creating original works all weekend

Original handmade artwork

100+ national and international artists

Artists are hand-selected by an independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants

All artists on-site for the duration of the festival

A vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media

Parking with complimentary shuttle

Pets on leashes welcome

For additional information, visit ArtFestival.com or call 561-746-6615.