4 Eagle Ranch concert series offers authentic Western experience with live music, burgers, beers and views

Nick Steingart and band perform on the 4 Eagle Ranch stage while children play and horses graze in the background

Carolyn Paletta

A new summer concert series has begun at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott. Every Wednesday evening from now through Sept. 29, the ranch will host a different local artist from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. while serving a ten dollar burger and beer combo from their on-site restaurant.

Located just four miles off of I70, 4 Eagle Ranch feels like a world apart on its property of pastoral land and historical western architecture nestled in the mountains. Once one of the largest operational ranches in Colorado, with grazing rights stretching all the way to the Eisenhower Tunnel, 4 Eagle Ranch now operates as a non-profit foundation dedicated to preserving Western American history and giving back to the local community.

Julie Nelson, the Executive Director of 4 Eagle Ranch and Foundation, said that after the positive reception of their once-monthly concert series last year, the foundation wanted to bring more music to the ranch this summer.

“We decided everyone needs a weekly event, so Wednesday nights are now our giveback to the community” Nelson said. “Just come out, chill, let the kids run around and be kids, grab a burger and beer and enjoy the evening.”

The ranch is an active and family-friendly venue featuring swings, a volleyball net, picnic tables, cornhole and more

The concert series is three weeks into its summer schedule, and local artist Nick Steingart played all three of the opening shows. This week he was backed up by banjo player Casey Boyd and Bob Masters on guitar, and the three harmonized on covers of classic American tunes as kids ran around the venue and horses grazed in the background.

“Any new series is cool, but this is just an awesome environment out here,” Steingart said. “It looks like a movie set.”

While the music plays, visitors are able to compete at the volleyball net, swing on the swing set, play cornhole, explore the horse stables and just hang out with cold beer and good food at the many picnic tables. All of the activities take place among the historical buildings of the ranch, such as the 130-year-old Nelson Cabin and the original homestead house that has stood on the property since the ranch’s inception in 1885.

Enjoy the ten-dollar burger and beer combo next to the 130-year-old Nelson Cabin



“This is an authentic Western experience,” Nelson said. “We try to keep the heritage of the ranch alive, and we want to have everyone get a taste of what the Western world is about.”

Next Wednesday, the concert series continues with a performance from local band The Turntable Review, followed by David Anderson on July 21 and Walker Williams on July 28. Attendance is always free and reservations are not required. For a full schedule of the concert lineup, visit 4eagleranch.com/live-music.