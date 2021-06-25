4 Eagle Ranch kicks off new weekly summer music series

4 Eagle Ranch kicked off their new summer music series this past Wednesday with a live performance by Bluegrass, Reggae and Rock musician, Nick Steingart.

The Ranch will continue to host free live music events every Wednesday night from 6-9pm through September 29th. This is an exciting new low-cost, mid-week nightlife option for locals with 4 Eagle Ranch’s convenient, central Valley location only four miles off of I-70. The 4 Eagle Grill will serve $10 burger and beer specials with a $12 Impossible Burger option during the music series. Enjoy live music, food, and drinks outside the Nelson Cabin with views of the Sawatch Range.

Performances will feature a lineup of favorite local artists such as The Turntable Revue and David Andersen. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit 4eagleranch.com/live-music.