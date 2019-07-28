4 free concerts, 4 FACs coming this week near Vail
Concerts in the Park, Concerts by the Creek & more for free
The free Vail Summer Bluegrass series and Bravo! Vail Free Concert Series have concluded, and Hot Summer Nights is taking a couple of weeks off, but there’s still free shows to be seen and heard this week in Beaver Creek, Avon, Eagle and Minturn.
There are also four Friday Afternoon Clubs to look forward to after the work-week.
Free tunes
Wednesday, July 31
Avon Live Concerts in the Park: Peter Rowan
Nottingham Park, Avon
Bluegrass musician and composer Peter Rown plays guitar and mandolin in addition to yodeling and singing. Folk band Lindsay Lou opens the show. Avon Live free Wednesday concerts start at 5:30 p.m. and feature local food vendors and drinks available for purchase. Free parking is available. However, the use of public transportation is encouraged.
Up next in the series:
- July 31: Peter Rowan with opener Lindsay Lou
- Aug. 14: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan with opener Turntable Revue
- Aug. 21: The Refugees with opener The Sessh
- Aug. 28: TBA
Wednesday, July 31
Concerts by the Creek: Southern Avenue
Creekside Park, Beaver Creek
Five-piece blues and soul blues band Southern Avenue hails from Memphis and formed in 2015. The band brings its sound to Beaver Creek’s outdoor concert series. On Wednesdays at Beaver Creek, Concerts by the Creek is a free series with the mountains as the backdrop. Music is from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and sunscreen.
Up next in the series:
- July 31: Southern Avenue
- Aug. 7: The Commonheart
- Aug. 14: Turkey Foot
Thursday, Aug. 1
ShowDown Town: The Dip
Eagle Town Park, Eagle
The Dip is a seven-piece band out of Seattle performing soul, funk, pop and rock. The band is touring across the U.S. and Canada and will be making a stop in Eagle for ShowDown Town. Performances for the free Thursday night concert series start at 6:30 p.m.
Up next in the series:
- Aug. 1: The Dip
- Aug. 8: Ten Years Gone
- Aug. 15: Shovelin’ Stone
Thursday, Aug. 1
Minturn Summer Concert Series: Three Days in the Saddle
Little Beach Park, Minturn
Denver-based Three Days in the Saddle is a six-piece jam rock band founded in 2017. Music starts at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Little Beach Park in Minturn for the free Minturn Summer Concert Series.
Up next in the series:
- Aug. 1: Three Days in the Saddle
- Aug. 8: WoodBelly
- Aug. 15: Arthur Leland Trio
- Aug. 22: Daniel Rodriguez
- Aug. 29: All Star Local Jam
Friday Afternoon Clubs
Avon
Maya at The Westin
5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.
Artist lineup:
- Aug. 2: The Platonics
- Aug. 9: Turntable Revue
- Aug. 16: Riverfront Ramblers
- Aug. 23: The Platonics
- Aug. 30: The Laughing Bones
- Sept. 6: KT and the Modulators
Eagle
Moe’s Original Bar B Que
6-8 p.m.
Artist lineup:
- Aug. 12: The Sessh
- Aug. 9: Joe Hanley of Renegade Sons
- Aug. 16: Twang Box Duo
Edwards
Hovey & Harrison
Friday Afternoon Club starts at 5 p.m. each with live music, food and drink specials. The full menu is also available. FAC at Hovey & Harrison takes place every Friday in August.
Beaver Creek
Beaver Creek Mountain
Beaver Creek Plaza
4:30-7 p.m.
Artist lineup:
- Aug. 2: The Copper Children
- Aug. 9: Stop Motion
- Aug. 16: Bonnie and the Clydes
- Aug. 23: Love Pickles