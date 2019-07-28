4 free concerts, 4 FACs coming this week near Vail

The free Vail Summer Bluegrass series and Bravo! Vail Free Concert Series have concluded, and Hot Summer Nights is taking a couple of weeks off, but there’s still free shows to be seen and heard this week in Beaver Creek, Avon, Eagle and Minturn.

There are also four Friday Afternoon Clubs to look forward to after the work-week.

Free tunes

Wednesday, July 31

Avon Live Concerts in the Park: Peter Rowan

Nottingham Park, Avon

Bluegrass musician and composer Peter Rown plays guitar and mandolin in addition to yodeling and singing. Folk band Lindsay Lou opens the show. Avon Live free Wednesday concerts start at 5:30 p.m. and feature local food vendors and drinks available for purchase. Free parking is available. However, the use of public transportation is encouraged.

Up next in the series:

Aug. 14: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan with opener Turntable Revue

Aug. 21: The Refugees with opener The Sessh

Aug. 28: TBA

Wednesday, July 31

Concerts by the Creek: Southern Avenue

Creekside Park, Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek’s free Concerts by the Creek are on Wednesdays.

Five-piece blues and soul blues band Southern Avenue hails from Memphis and formed in 2015. The band brings its sound to Beaver Creek’s outdoor concert series. On Wednesdays at Beaver Creek, Concerts by the Creek is a free series with the mountains as the backdrop. Music is from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and sunscreen.

Up next in the series:

Aug. 7: The Commonheart

Aug. 14: Turkey Foot

Thursday, Aug. 1

ShowDown Town: The Dip

The free ShowDown Town concerts take place in Eagle Town Park Thursdays in July and August.

Eagle Town Park, Eagle

The Dip is a seven-piece band out of Seattle performing soul, funk, pop and rock. The band is touring across the U.S. and Canada and will be making a stop in Eagle for ShowDown Town. Performances for the free Thursday night concert series start at 6:30 p.m.

Up next in the series:

Aug. 8: Ten Years Gone

Aug. 15: Shovelin’ Stone

Thursday, Aug. 1

Minturn Summer Concert Series: Three Days in the Saddle

Little Beach Park, Minturn

Denver-based Three Days in the Saddle is a six-piece jam rock band founded in 2017. Music starts at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Little Beach Park in Minturn for the free Minturn Summer Concert Series.

Up next in the series:

Aug. 8: WoodBelly

Aug. 15: Arthur Leland Trio

Aug. 22: Daniel Rodriguez

Aug. 29: All Star Local Jam

Friday Afternoon Clubs

Avon

Maya at The Westin

5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.

Artist lineup:

Aug. 2: The Platonics

Aug. 9: Turntable Revue

Aug. 16: Riverfront Ramblers

Aug. 23: The Platonics

Aug. 30: The Laughing Bones

Sept. 6: KT and the Modulators

Eagle

Moe’s Original Bar B Que

6-8 p.m.

Artist lineup:

Aug. 12: The Sessh

Aug. 9: Joe Hanley of Renegade Sons

Aug. 16: Twang Box Duo

Edwards

Hovey & Harrison

Friday Afternoon Club starts at 5 p.m. each with live music, food and drink specials. The full menu is also available. FAC at Hovey & Harrison takes place every Friday in August.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Mountain

Beaver Creek Plaza

4:30-7 p.m.

