4 local marijuana dispensaries offering specials for 4/20
It’s that time of year again: 4/20. The time where some partake in the smoking, eating or other consumption of cannabis products. Before you spark your joints or pop a gummy in a safe social distancing setting with friends, check out some of these local deals on a sweet high, regardless of your preferred method: there are options for all types of potheads. Here are four Vail Valley shops offering deals on product for the holiday.
High Country Healing, EagleVail
COVID-19 Regulations: Phone order and curbside pickup preferred.
Available through April 30
BOGO for $1 1906 chocolates
Call 970-741-0695, 970-445-8820 or 970-470-4794
Rocky Road, EagleVail
COVID-19 Regulations: Allowing online ordering as well as walk-ins, fewer than 10 people in the building at once and 6-foot rule is being enforced.
Available through 4/20
Flower sales
Select strains
$24.85 for 1/4 ounce
$82.85 for 1 ounce
Green tier
$20.84 for 1/8 ounce
$102.89 for 1 ounce
Gold tier
$28.33 for 1/8 ounce
Pre-rolls
$3.48 for 1 gram
$16.57 for five
20% off blunts
Edible sales
$8.30 for select Nature’s High, Chaos Crispies and Devour gummies
2 for $24.84 Dixie 100 mg gummies
2 for $24.85 Keef Colas and Taste Budz gummies
24.20% off all other edibles
Vape sales
$16.60 Dart Pod, including battery
20% off Green Dot vapes
BOGO 50% all other vapes
Concentrate sales
$11.76 wax/shatter
$10 off live resin
2 for $33.14 Next 1 Labs live resin
2 grams for $33.14 Caviar bud
$20.04 Caviar cone
Call 970-688-5633
Roots RX, EagleVail and Edwards
COVID-19 Regulations: Online ordering and curbside pick-up preferable, cash payments may be made inside. 15% off online orders paid with a debit card.
Available through 4/20
$8 Nfuzed 100mg gummies
$99 per ounce of select flower
20% off Mary’s Medicinals products
BOGO Escape Artist topicals
20% off Dixie products
Friday, April 17
30% off Ripple products
15% off Ascend products
BOGO 50% all Incredible products
Saturday, April 18
BOGO 50% all Incredible products
Sunday, April 19
3 for $48 or 2 for $30 Dixie gummies and mints
Monday, April 20
30% off Ascend products
15% off Willie’s Reserve products, plus a raffle
2 for $30 Dixie edibles
$10 off all CSC concentrate
$13 all Green Leaf concentrate
20% off Seed & Smith
Call 970-399-9333 for EagleVail
Call 970-446-6570 for Edwards
Sweet Leaf Pioneer, Eagle
COVID-19 Regulations: Phone ordering with curbside pickup, walk-ins allowed with 6-foot rule is being enforced.
Available through 4/20
20% off edibles, topicals, vapes
20% off Dixie products
25% off Cheeba Chews
1 cent grams for Cannabis Club members
20% off organic, locally-grown flower from the store’s grow room
Call 970-328-9060
