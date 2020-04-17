4 Vail Valley marijuana dispensaries offering specials for 4/20 | VailDaily.com
4 local marijuana dispensaries offering specials for 4/20

Casey Russell
  

It’s that time of year again: 4/20. The time where some partake in the smoking, eating or other consumption of cannabis products. Before you spark your joints or pop a gummy in a safe social distancing setting with friends, check out some of these local deals on a sweet high, regardless of your preferred method: there are options for all types of potheads. Here are four Vail Valley shops offering deals on product for the holiday.

High Country Healing, EagleVail

High Country Healing founder Nick Brown brings in young plants to nurture in the Show Grow Room. HCH has received awards in the Vail Daily’s Best Of reader poll for three years in a row.
Special to the Daily |

COVID-19 Regulations: Phone order and curbside pickup preferred.

Available through April 30

BOGO for $1 1906 chocolates

Call 970-741-0695, 970-445-8820 or 970-470-4794

highcountryhealing.com

Rocky Road, EagleVail

Rocky Road Remedies is one of the many dispensaries located on EagleVail’s Green Mile, on Route 6 between the Minturn and EagleVail I-70 on-ramps.
Special to the Daily

COVID-19 Regulations: Allowing online ordering as well as walk-ins, fewer than 10 people in the building at once and 6-foot rule is being enforced.

Available through 4/20

Flower sales

Select strains

$24.85 for 1/4 ounce

$82.85 for 1 ounce

Green tier

$20.84 for 1/8 ounce

$102.89 for 1 ounce

Gold tier

$28.33 for 1/8 ounce

Pre-rolls

$3.48 for 1 gram

$16.57 for five

20% off blunts

Edible sales

$8.30 for select Nature’s High, Chaos Crispies and Devour gummies

2 for $24.84 Dixie 100 mg gummies

2 for $24.85 Keef Colas and Taste Budz gummies

24.20% off all other edibles

Vape sales

$16.60 Dart Pod, including battery

20% off Green Dot vapes

BOGO 50% all other vapes

Concentrate sales

$11.76 wax/shatter

$10 off live resin

2 for $33.14 Next 1 Labs live resin

2 grams for $33.14 Caviar bud

$20.04 Caviar cone

Call 970-688-5633

rockyroad.com

Roots RX, EagleVail and Edwards

Roots RX has two locations in the Vail Valley, in Edwards and EagleVail. It also has several other locations in mountain towns, including Aspen and Leadville.
Charles Townsend Bessent |

COVID-19 Regulations: Online ordering and curbside pick-up preferable, cash payments may be made inside. 15% off online orders paid with a debit card.

Available through 4/20

$8 Nfuzed 100mg gummies

$99 per ounce of select flower

20% off Mary’s Medicinals products

BOGO Escape Artist topicals

20% off Dixie products

Friday, April 17

30% off Ripple products

15% off Ascend products

BOGO 50% all Incredible products

Saturday, April 18

BOGO 50% all Incredible products

Sunday, April 19

3 for $48 or 2 for $30 Dixie gummies and mints

Monday, April 20

30% off Ascend products

15% off Willie’s Reserve products, plus a raffle

2 for $30 Dixie edibles

$10 off all CSC concentrate

$13 all Green Leaf concentrate

20% off Seed & Smith

Call 970-399-9333 for EagleVail

Call 970-446-6570 for Edwards

rootsrxstores.com

Sweet Leaf Pioneer, Eagle

Sweet Leaf Pioneer’s new grow room provides Vail Valley marijuana smokers with a locally-grown, organic flower option.
Special to the Daily

COVID-19 Regulations: Phone ordering with curbside pickup, walk-ins allowed with 6-foot rule is being enforced.

Available through 4/20

20% off edibles, topicals, vapes 

20% off Dixie products

25% off Cheeba Chews

1 cent grams for Cannabis Club members 

20% off organic, locally-grown flower from the store’s grow room

Call 970-328-9060

sweetleafpioneer.com

