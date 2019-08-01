4 movies new to Redbox this month: Gentle giants, hilarious superheroes and Seth Rogen’s softer side

"Missing Link" is a family comedy with great voicework by Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis.

“Missing Link”

The latest from the stop motion geniuses at Laika, “Missing Link” is the simple, sweet story of a Bigfoot trying to a family for himself. Though it’s missing some of the nuance of other Laika work like “Kubo and the Two Strings,” it’s also considerably lighter, funnier, and more cheerful. With excellent voice work by Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis, it’s a warm-hearted buddy comedy that the whole family can enjoy.

“Shazam!”

This isn’t your average superhero movie. Hilarious and heartfelt, “Shazam!” tells the story of a foster kid who accidentally stumbles into superpowers and an arch-nemesis. Come for the laugh-out-loud portrayal of what any teenager would do when suddenly blessed with superpowers – i.e. shape-shift into an adult form that looks old enough to buy beer. Stay for the emotional look at found families and how much courage we discover when we realize we were never really as alone as we thought.

“Long Shot”

Even if you’re leery of Seth Rogen, you should still give “Long Shot” a chance. A surprisingly sweet and occasionally insightful look at relationships and politics, Rogen is at his most mature and non-grating here. Charlize Theron proves once again that she needs to be doing more comedy, and there’s enough chemistry and charm to shine past the raunchy humor.

“The Public”

This is one of those gems that didn’t make it to your local movie theater. “The Public,” written and directed by “The Breakfast Club” and “The Mighty Ducks” ‘80s heartthrob Emilio Estevez, is an emotional, dramatic look at a story that feels ripped from the headlines. During a terrible Cincinnati winter, a group of homeless people seek shelter from the bitter cold at the local library. When a supervisor orders them outside, their refusal sparks the local news into creating a fake hostage situation. Estevez designed the movie to please audiences – there’s no gritty endings here – but he also clearly wants to educate people.

If you’ve been tempted by “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” but aren’t sure whether or not you’ll like it, check out the newly returned “The Fate of the Furious.” It’s not one of the best movies in the “Fast & Furious” series, but it does have the explosive, surprisingly hilarious first meeting of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters. If you get tired of watching Vin Diesel try to act, fast forward to the scene where Johnson and Statham protect a baby while battling bad guys on an airplane. It’s action-comedy gold.

