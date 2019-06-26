4 reasons to attend a Bravo! Vail performance leading up to July 4

Anne-Marie McDermott, Bravo! Vail artistic director, will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 on June 28 and Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano, and Orchestra on June 29 with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Special to the Daily

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is returning to the Bravo! Vail Music Festival for its 19th residency from June 28 –July 4. The orchestra brings five programs, including a Beethoven retrospective, Jurassic Park in Concert, a Nat King Cole repertoire, and the annual Patriotic Pops concert on Independence Day. Here’s four reasons to see the orchestra leading up to Independence Day:

There’s the mini-Beethoven festival on June 28 and 29.

Dallas Symphony open its residency with two all-Beethoven programs at 6 p.m. on each date. With Donald Runnicles at the podium, Bravo! Vail’s Artistic Director and concert pianist, Anne-Marie McDermott, performs Piano Concerto No. 1 on June 28 and Concerto for Violin, Cello, Piano, and Orchestra on June 29. With guest cellist Daniel Müller-Schott, the Beethoven double feature also includes violinist James Ehnes in both programs, and all are accompanied by the Dallas orchestra.

You can watch Jurassic Park with live orchestral music under the stars on June 30.

You can run, but you can’t hide from this season’s movie in concert: Jurassic Park in Concert. The film score is performed live to the movie at 7:30 p.m., so get ready to be enraptured by dinosaurs, Academy-Award-winning digital effects, and John Williams’ epic 1993 film score. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for a movie under the stars.

Throw it back to the 1940s with the hits of Nat King Cole on July 1.

Dallas’ fourth program is one that you will L-O-V-E – pun intended. Celebrate Unforgettable: 100 Years of Nat & Natalie Cole at 6 p.m., honoring the Nat King Cole’s 100th birthday with a tribute to him and his daughter Natalie. Vocalist Denzal Sinclaire and gospel diva Dee Daniels will sing.

Get cultured on Independence Day with Bravo!’s annual concert.

To conclude its residency on July 4, Tyzik returns to conduct the orchestra’s annual Patriotic Concert, which features a program of marches, popular patriotic tunes, and tributes, all celebrating the spirit of the United States. Tickets for this program go on sale at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 1 for the 2 p.m. show on the Fourth at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater box office only. These tickets are sold by the Vail Valley Foundation.