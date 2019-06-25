4 reasons to see Cirque Goes to Hollywood in Beaver Creek this weekend

Troupe Vertigo's "Cirque Goes To Hollywood" draws inspiration from favorite family films.

Special to the Daily

Troupe Vertigo will bring its Cirque Goes To Hollywood production to the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Saturday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. The show combines music and lighting with mind bending performances, all inspired by movies like “Pirates of the Carribean” and “Star Wars.” Here are four reasons to get your family out to the show:

It’s a family-friendly kickoff to summer.

The Vilar offers a 4-pack of tickets, which costs $180, so families can save up to $12 if they buy two adult and two child tickets at $58 and $38 respectively. And for that price, families are seeing several favorite movies, live-action and with acrobats.

The show is inspired by favorite films.

Imagine characters like Captain Jack Sparrow and Darth Vader performing mind bending stunts and tricks. Sure, they do stunts on-screen, but it’s not quite the body-and-mind-bending acrobatics of a live show. In addition to “Pirates,” and “Star Wars,” show-goers will see bits of Indiana Jones’ “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Incredibles,” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Highly stylized choreography, lighting and music stimulates the imagination.

Troupe Vertigo is known for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of circus and dance, using music, movement and astounding stunts to tell stories that connect to audiences of all age groups. With aerialists, jugglers and acrobats, guests go on a visually stunning rip through the music and sights of Hollywood.

It’s created by Cirque du Soleil veterans and trainers.

The team that choreographs Troupe Vertigo show also often works with film and television industry heavy-hitters. Rebel Wilson’s aerial performance in “Pitch Perfect 2” was thanks to the expertise of Troupe Vertigo. Also, Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz utilized them not only for circus instruction but for character background research for the film “Water for Elephants.”