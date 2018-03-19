4-sister band SHEL take Vilar Center stage on March 23

BEAVER CREEK — SHEL is a band with an unusual name, an interesting origin story and an unexpected sound. Comprised of four sisters who grew up in Fort Collins, SHEL gained a following with their enchanting songs and beguiling live performances.

As part of the Winter TGIF series, SHEL will make their debut at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Sisterly Love

SHEL is an acronym for the Holbrook sisters' names, with Sarah on violin and guitar; Hannah on keys, accordion and synth bass; Eva on mandolin and lead vocals; and Liza on drums, djembe and beat boxing.

These four talented sisters did not have a typical upbringing, having been raised on an abandoned trailer park near Fort Collins that their family turned into a working farm. Their unconventional childhood allowed each sister to pursue a variety of creative projects and endeavors. It also enabled the sisters to form SHEL and tour around the country beginning in their early teens.

SHEL released their second album, "Just Crazy Enough," in 2016. SHEL is notable for shooting and editing their own music videos, which often go viral. The band's haunting cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" has racked up over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

American Songwriter called the band "hypnotic." USA Today picked their song "Hold On" as the "most intriguing song of the week." NPR Music referred to SHEL's music as "a stroke of genius."

The Winter TGIF series at the Vilar Center showcases emerging bands on the verge of breaking out and hitting it big. As a group with a distinct sound and impeccable musicianship, SHEL is definitely on the brink of folk music stardom.