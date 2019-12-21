The yoga flows listed are special workshops and are designed to cultivate joy, gratitude and peace.

The holidays put many of us on edge – between gift shopping, holiday partying and wrapping up work schedules, we could all probably do with a little chill. These four special yoga classes between now and Dec. 25 are designed to put your body and mind in the right holiday spirit.

Winter Solstice Restorative Practice with Reiki Healing

Saturday, Dec 21

11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

On the shortest day of the year, join Chelsea Winters and Eileen Lindbuchler of Anahata Yoga Co. for 75 minutes of restorative bliss while receiving hands on reiki healing. In this restorative workshop, yogis will celebrate the darkness with breath work, meditation, and longer, supported postures while receiving healing reiki energy work. Both women are certified reiki practitioners, and the workshop is $25.

http://www.anahatayogaco.com

Winter Soulstice Sound Bath

Saturday, Dec. 21

4:30-6:30 p.m.

The winter solstice is also the longest night of the year, and Minnesota-based guest teacher Kristen Wertenberger will lead yogis through a practice steeped with sound healing. Using singing bowls and gongs, yogis will learn how sound can help cleanse the energetic body and help align the seven chakras. The class is $20 for studio members and $25 for non-members.

http://www.mountainsoulyoga.com

Winter Solstice Yoga

Sunday, Dec. 22

9-10 a.m.

This 60-minute flow will feature live music from Leon Joseph Littlebird, an American Indian who is performing several winter solstice blessings at the Grand Hyatt Vail for the winter solstice and throughout 2020. Led by Grace Clinton, the class will celebrate the returning of light to the Northern Hemisphere. Classes at Aria Fitness Club are free for members and $30 for non-members.

http://www.destinationhotels.com

Studio Anjali Winter Solstice Restorative Yoga

Sunday, Dec. 22

5:30-7 p.m.

Enjoy a 90-minute relaxing restorative practice to release the body into a peaceful state. To embrace the winter season, yogis will unwind into a blissful union of rest, rejuvenation and clarity. Led by Tara Goike, this class will feature candlelight, soft music, a warm room and yoga blankets. Goike will incorporate gentle massage into the practice meant to induce peace in the body and mind. The class is free for Athletic Club at The Westin Members and $25 for the public.

http://www.spaanjali.com

Soulful Yoga Flow

Wednesday, Dec. 25

9-10 a.m.

Stretch and reflect on another year gone by in this hatha yoga class with Jan at the Aria Athletic Club. All levels are encouraged to participate, as are families. The class is free for members and $20 for non-members.

http://www.destinationhotels.com

Christmas Flow at the Vail Athletic Club

Wednesday, Dec. 25

10 – 11:15 a.m.

Vail Athletic Club Yoga Director Karen Anderson will lead an asana flow on Christmas morning. Yogis will explore themes of generosity and joy this holiday season. All skill levels are welcome. The class is free for Vail Athletic Club members and $25 for the public.

http://www.vailathleticclub.com