40 Days to a Personal Revolution starts Jan. 2 at Revolution Power Yoga

AVON — Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, Revolution Power Yoga will be offering its comprehensive program 40 Days to a Personal Revolution: A Breakthrough Program to Radically Change Your Body and Awaken the Sacred Within Your Soul.

This is a six-week program based on Baron Baptiste's book "40 Days to Personal Revolution." This foundational program encompasses yoga, meditation, mindful eating and personal inquiry.

The program is set up with weekly meetings held on Tuesday nights from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. There will be weekly readings and journaling assignments which reflect the themes of the week. Also included in the program is a daily yoga and meditation practice.

As participants move through the weeks and build the bonds of kinship and support, transformation arises. Andrea Throne, program leader, has led or assisted the program over 10 times. She says this is where the magic of the program comes from.

"When participants come together as a community to shed baggage and commit to something bigger than themselves, there is no hiding, it's a whole new level of commitment to self and others," Throne said.

These 40 days will have an emphasis on moving with intention and setting weekly goals. The beginning of the new year is a perfect time to set goals and put into action the work to actualize these goals.