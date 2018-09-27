40 places to eat for $20.18 during Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week

It's been a busy summer, lovely fall and winter is around the corner. To help bring some excitement during these last few weeks, Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week returns for the sixth year, spanning 10 days and two weekends, Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.

More than 30 restaurants and hotels in Vail join 11 Beaver Creek establishments to offer dinner and lunch specials for $20.18 as well as lodging discounts.

Restaurant Week is great for a night out at your favorite place to dine or a chance to try that place you've been meaning to check out. It's also a good excuse for date night or catching up with friends.

With autumn in full swing, don't forget to get out on the trails of Vail and Beaver Creek during Restaurant Week.

Here's a look at all of the deals to check out during Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week — and don't forget to take care of your servers. Visit http://www.diningataltitude.com for more information.

VAIL

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co.

Special: Tasting flight and mixed nut plate for $20.18; two-for-one tasting and enter to win a 3-liter whiskey barrel.

Big Bear Bistro

Special: Two breakfast burritos with two cups of coffee served all day for $20.18; two sandwiches with chips, pickles and souvenir backpack for $20.18; and a bottle of house wine plus a three-cheese or charcuterie plate for $20.18.

Blue Moose

Special: 15-inch one-topping pizza and two draft craft beers or wine/sangria for $20.18; or 15-inch one-topping pizza and a pitcher of soda for $20.18; and $2.18 draft Colorado craft beer, house red and white wine and sangria.

BOL

Special: Eaton Ranch Bol burger and house select draft beer for $20.18; and one hour of bowling (when available) for $20.18.

Dusty Boot

Special: All entrees are $20.18; six-beer punch card for $20.18.

Elway's

Special: Half dozen oysters paired with a glass of sparkling for $20.18; slow roasted prime rib with Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes for $20.18; and seared scallops with lobster risotto, sun dried tomatoes and fennel salad.

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails

Special: Juicy Lucy and beer for $20.18; two specialty cocktails for $20.18.

Garfinkel's

Special: New York strip or ribeye with salad, vegetable, baked potato and a draft beer or soft drink for $20.18.

Grouse Mountain Grill

Special: Pretzel crusted pork chop with sweet orange mustard sauce, crispy polenta, roasted and glazed red beets.

La Tour

Special: All entrees offered for $20.18 and 25 percent off select wine.

Leonora

Special: Any three tapas from the fall menu for $20.18.

Los Amigos

Special: Traditional Mexican dinners featuring steak, shrimp and crab for $20.18.

Matsuhisa

Special: Bento box with miso soup for $20.18.

Moe's Original Bar B Que

Special: Double wide family pack for $20.18, including 1 pound of pork, choice of two pint size sides and choice of bread. Feeds three to four people.

Montauk

Special: 20.18 percent off the entire check.

Mountain Standard

Special: Alaskan king crab legs for two for $20.18, available all day for lunch and dinner; all dinner entrees are $20.18 nightly.

Pepi's

Special: Two lunch entrees for $20.18, choosing from salad selections and European specialties.

Pivot 62

Special: Two Caesar salads, one stone fired pizza and two red sangrias for $20.18.

Red Lion

Special: Burger and a beer for $20.18, with a choice of any specialty burger and draft beer.

Root & Flower

Special: Bottle of Prosecco and small bowl of olives and feta for $20.18.

Russell's

Special: Any appetizer and glass of wine for $20.18.

Sweet Basil

Special: Chef-selected three-course lunch for $20.18; all dinner entrees for $20.18; and one dozen oysters for $20.18.

Swiss Chalet

Special: Choice of wiener schnitzel, Swiss raclette or vegetarisches rosti for $20.18.

Tavern on the Square

Special: Five courses of seasonal market features.

Terra Bistro

Special: All entrees are $20.18.

Up the Creek

Special: Dinner entrees for $20.18.

Vail Chophouse

Special: Three-course steak Diane dinner special for $20.18. There is also a hamburger lunch special for $20.18.

Vendetta's

Special: Select entrees for $20.18.

Vintage

Special: Select dinner entrees for $20.18, with choice of steak Oscar frites, mussels frites, poisson en papillote, pappardelle al jardin or stuffed pork chop.

White Bison

Special: Bison burger and beer for $20.18.

LODGING

Antlers at Vail

Special: Call 800-843-8245 for a special 35 percent off room rate starting at $163.

Destination Resorts Vail

Special: Rates starting at $132.

Montaneros

Special: Rates starting at $157 per night.

Sebastian

Special: 25 percent off two-night stay for Colorado residents.

Beaver creek

8100 Mountainside

Special: Two-course dinner special featuring an appetizer and entree for $20.18 as well as signature Canvas Wine by the bottle for $20.18. There is also a lunch special for $20.18.

Beaver Creek Chophouse

Special: Three-course steak Diane dinner special for $20.18. There is also a hamburger lunch special for $20.18.

Black Diamond Bistro

Special: Any entree for $20.18 and 50 percent off all bottles of wine.

Blue Moose

Special: 15-inch one-topping pizza and two draft craft beers or wine/sangria for $20.18; or 15-inch one-topping pizza and a pitcher of soda for $20.18; and $2.18 draft Colorado craft beer, house red and white wine and sangria.

Buffalo's

Special: Buffalo burgers, fish tacos and stripped base.

Colorado Tasting Room

Special: $40 wine card for $20.18; six-punch draft beer card for $20.18; any two share plates for $20.18.

Coyote Cafe

Special: Two orders of street tacos (four each) for $20.18.

Mirabelle

Special: Classic Belgium beer and beef stew with a potato waffle for $20.18.

Splendido

Special: 20.18 percent off the entire check.

Toscanini

Special: Dinner entrees for $20.18 and Peroni on draft for $2.18.

Wyld

Special: Two-course pre-fixed meal for $20.18.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.