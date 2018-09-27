40 places to eat for $20.18 during Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week
September 27, 2018
It's been a busy summer, lovely fall and winter is around the corner. To help bring some excitement during these last few weeks, Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week returns for the sixth year, spanning 10 days and two weekends, Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.
More than 30 restaurants and hotels in Vail join 11 Beaver Creek establishments to offer dinner and lunch specials for $20.18 as well as lodging discounts.
Restaurant Week is great for a night out at your favorite place to dine or a chance to try that place you've been meaning to check out. It's also a good excuse for date night or catching up with friends.
With autumn in full swing, don't forget to get out on the trails of Vail and Beaver Creek during Restaurant Week.
Here's a look at all of the deals to check out during Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week — and don't forget to take care of your servers. Visit http://www.diningataltitude.com for more information.
VAIL
10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co.
Recommended Stories For You
Special: Tasting flight and mixed nut plate for $20.18; two-for-one tasting and enter to win a 3-liter whiskey barrel.
Big Bear Bistro
Special: Two breakfast burritos with two cups of coffee served all day for $20.18; two sandwiches with chips, pickles and souvenir backpack for $20.18; and a bottle of house wine plus a three-cheese or charcuterie plate for $20.18.
Blue Moose
Special: 15-inch one-topping pizza and two draft craft beers or wine/sangria for $20.18; or 15-inch one-topping pizza and a pitcher of soda for $20.18; and $2.18 draft Colorado craft beer, house red and white wine and sangria.
BOL
Special: Eaton Ranch Bol burger and house select draft beer for $20.18; and one hour of bowling (when available) for $20.18.
Dusty Boot
Special: All entrees are $20.18; six-beer punch card for $20.18.
Elway's
Special: Half dozen oysters paired with a glass of sparkling for $20.18; slow roasted prime rib with Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes for $20.18; and seared scallops with lobster risotto, sun dried tomatoes and fennel salad.
Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails
Special: Juicy Lucy and beer for $20.18; two specialty cocktails for $20.18.
Garfinkel's
Special: New York strip or ribeye with salad, vegetable, baked potato and a draft beer or soft drink for $20.18.
Grouse Mountain Grill
Special: Pretzel crusted pork chop with sweet orange mustard sauce, crispy polenta, roasted and glazed red beets.
La Tour
Special: All entrees offered for $20.18 and 25 percent off select wine.
Leonora
Special: Any three tapas from the fall menu for $20.18.
Los Amigos
Special: Traditional Mexican dinners featuring steak, shrimp and crab for $20.18.
Matsuhisa
Special: Bento box with miso soup for $20.18.
Moe's Original Bar B Que
Special: Double wide family pack for $20.18, including 1 pound of pork, choice of two pint size sides and choice of bread. Feeds three to four people.
Montauk
Special: 20.18 percent off the entire check.
Mountain Standard
Special: Alaskan king crab legs for two for $20.18, available all day for lunch and dinner; all dinner entrees are $20.18 nightly.
Pepi's
Special: Two lunch entrees for $20.18, choosing from salad selections and European specialties.
Pivot 62
Special: Two Caesar salads, one stone fired pizza and two red sangrias for $20.18.
Red Lion
Special: Burger and a beer for $20.18, with a choice of any specialty burger and draft beer.
Root & Flower
Special: Bottle of Prosecco and small bowl of olives and feta for $20.18.
Russell's
Special: Any appetizer and glass of wine for $20.18.
Sweet Basil
Special: Chef-selected three-course lunch for $20.18; all dinner entrees for $20.18; and one dozen oysters for $20.18.
Swiss Chalet
Special: Choice of wiener schnitzel, Swiss raclette or vegetarisches rosti for $20.18.
Tavern on the Square
Special: Five courses of seasonal market features.
Terra Bistro
Special: All entrees are $20.18.
Up the Creek
Special: Dinner entrees for $20.18.
Vail Chophouse
Special: Three-course steak Diane dinner special for $20.18. There is also a hamburger lunch special for $20.18.
Vendetta's
Special: Select entrees for $20.18.
Vintage
Special: Select dinner entrees for $20.18, with choice of steak Oscar frites, mussels frites, poisson en papillote, pappardelle al jardin or stuffed pork chop.
White Bison
Special: Bison burger and beer for $20.18.
LODGING
Antlers at Vail
Special: Call 800-843-8245 for a special 35 percent off room rate starting at $163.
Destination Resorts Vail
Special: Rates starting at $132.
Montaneros
Special: Rates starting at $157 per night.
Sebastian
Special: 25 percent off two-night stay for Colorado residents.
Beaver creek
8100 Mountainside
Special: Two-course dinner special featuring an appetizer and entree for $20.18 as well as signature Canvas Wine by the bottle for $20.18. There is also a lunch special for $20.18.
Beaver Creek Chophouse
Special: Three-course steak Diane dinner special for $20.18. There is also a hamburger lunch special for $20.18.
Black Diamond Bistro
Special: Any entree for $20.18 and 50 percent off all bottles of wine.
Blue Moose
Special: 15-inch one-topping pizza and two draft craft beers or wine/sangria for $20.18; or 15-inch one-topping pizza and a pitcher of soda for $20.18; and $2.18 draft Colorado craft beer, house red and white wine and sangria.
Buffalo's
Special: Buffalo burgers, fish tacos and stripped base.
Colorado Tasting Room
Special: $40 wine card for $20.18; six-punch draft beer card for $20.18; any two share plates for $20.18.
Coyote Cafe
Special: Two orders of street tacos (four each) for $20.18.
Mirabelle
Special: Classic Belgium beer and beef stew with a potato waffle for $20.18.
Splendido
Special: 20.18 percent off the entire check.
Toscanini
Special: Dinner entrees for $20.18 and Peroni on draft for $2.18.
Wyld
Special: Two-course pre-fixed meal for $20.18.
Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves to headline Vail Snow Days
- A perfect fall itinerary
- Tips for a sustainable Vail Valley from Walking Mountains Science Center
- 7 great hikes in and around the Vail Valley
- Vail Symposium, Eagle River Watershed Council tackle the law of the Colorado River in panel program
Trending Sitewide
- Pre-dawn fire engulfs Eagle Ranch home as eight engines from around Vail Valley rally to fight blaze
- Vail Resorts’ plan to expand Vail Mountain snowmaking draws good response
- Catherine Kelley’s murderer pleads guilty to killing Vail Valley woman, says he ‘hates’ what he did
- Utah man arrested near Eagle, suspected of firing pistol from moving vehicle
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves to headline Vail Snow Days