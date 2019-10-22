Entertainment Vail Athletic Club offering a half-day meditation workshopOctober 22, 2019 Grand Ave. Grill in Eagle still going strong 17 years after openingOctober 21, 2019 Lift, press and drink at a fundraiser for a local 5-year-old with cancer on SaturdayOctober 22, 2019 Documentary about Neil Young’s new album “Colorado” screening in Denver this weekOctober 22, 2019 Alpine Arts Center’s Pumpkin Carving Workshop is back for another year and happens this FridayOctober 22, 2019 Writers workshop in Eagle will help locals expand their skillsetOctober 22, 2019 10 activities to pump up the Halloween spirit at Fright at the MuseumOctober 21, 2019 The Colorado Snowsports Museum is adding 5 new faces to its Hall of Fame SaturdayOctober 21, 2019 ‘Winterland’ ski and snowboard film premieres in Vail on ThursdayOctober 21, 2019 See more Events