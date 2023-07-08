49 Winchester plays free show in Vail Tuesday

49 Winchester plays the Ford Amp Tuesday as part of the free Hot Summer Nights concerts.

Thomas Crabtree/Courtesy photo

What: 49 Winchester When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Where: Ford Amphitheater Cost: Free IF YOU GO...

49 Winchester’s latest album, “Fortune Favors the Bold,” pretty much sums it up.

The proverb points to how great rewards lie ahead for people who take risks, and the band — launched from a group of ragtag neighborhood teens on Winchester Street in the small Appalachian town of Castlewood, Virginia (population: 2,045) — have made their way onto the Nashville music scene. After three studio albums, the fourth one is a charm, debuting on Nashville’s New West Records label — one of the premiere labels for contemporary Americana, indie and rock groups.

“This album is about the hard work we’ve put into 49 Winchester. Our lives are this band, plain and simple. It’s a snapshot of our where we are right now, of being far from home and giving it everything you’ve got — out on the road and making a racket with these boys,” said lead singer and guitarist Isaac Gibson. “When put under pressure, coal turns into diamonds. And I think that’s symbolic of what we are and where we’re going, this sort of diamond-in-the-rough kind of thing. Right now, we’re trying to get more toward the diamond than the rough.”

Virginia-based country outfit 49 Winchester will play Tuesday, July 11. Courtesy photo

Though in one sense they’re moving away from the “rough,” in another sense, they’ve gotten rawer in the eight years since forming the band out of high school.

“As we’ve aged and matured, our sound has gone from a softer place to this grittier, edgier tone that we have now,” Gibson said.

Though they shy away from nailing down the genre, he said it’s starting to lean more toward rock than country. But one way they’re not afraid to characterize their music is as “tear-in-your-beer alt-country, sticky barroom-floor rock ‘n’ roll and high-octane Appalachian folk.”

“We do our own thing, and we make music that we think makes sense to us instead of trying to emulate anything else,” Gibson said.

Just as when they formed the band, they’re going for broke, believing that fortune really does favor the bold. Their latest album highlights how the group is constantly evolving, both sonically and lyrically, including everyday lyrics, as well as ones that wax more philosophical. Yet, no matter how they grow, their hometown keeps a strong foothold on them.

“I’ve always been proud to be from Appalachia. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always been obsessed with this place — it’s the most beautiful place in the country with some of the nicest folks you’ll ever meet,” Gibson said. “Regardless of where we go and what we do, home is always home. Russell County is a big part of who I am and a big part of each of us in the band. It makes us who we are and the attitudes we carry with us.”