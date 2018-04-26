4 things to do around Vail this weekend

Vail Mountain School Garage Sale



You never know what you'll find at the Vail Mountain School's annual garage sale. For 26 years, shoppers have picked up great finds all while helping the school raise funds for grants, teacher appreciation and operating funds.

The Vail Mountain School converts their gymnasiums into 9,000 square feet of shopping delight where you're sure to find something that you want, need or didn't know you needed, yet.

Items are donated not only by Vail Mountain School families, but also members of the community.

"We start collecting items in October and store them in a facility down valley," said Sue Franciose, who has been heading up this event for the past several years. "We'll even work with Realtors and if they have a home that is getting rid of furniture, we will store those items and bring them to this sale."

Each year, the event is organized by VMS Parent Partners, the school's parent organization. It's become a much anticipated tradition for many locals who look forward to the sale's huge selection and very affordable prices.

Local stores like Ritzy Recalls, Holy Toledo, Grey Salt and Skipper & Scout have donated clothing, some with the tags still on them. Nest has donated home furnishings and Wishes Toy Store contributed toys to add to the collection the families bring in.

Recommended Stories For You

But it doesn't end there, electronics, tools, baby items, sporting goods, bikes, skis, artwork, housewares, linens and more can be found. "We've got at least 50 bar stools in here, you just never know what you're going to find," Franciose said.

Vail Mountain School also wants to promote reading and will be offering all shoppers a free book that they can choose at the sale.

Early bird shopping is Friday, April 27, from 3:45 to 7 p.m. and the cost is $5 for adults and children are free. Admission is free on Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday at noon you can fill a bag at for $20. Vail Mountain School is located at 3000 Booth Falls Road in East Vail.

Melee in the Mountains Roller Derby

The sixth annual Melee in the Mountains Roller Derby Tournament returns to Vail this weekend and if you don't know the difference between a jammer, a blocker or a pivot, then here's a little Roller Derby 101.

The hometown team, the 10th Mountain Roller Dolls, will welcome teams from Alaska, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as other states. The bouts will be held at the Dobson Ice Arena on a flat, oval track.

Play is broken up into two 30-minute periods, and within those periods, into units of play called jams, which last up to two minutes. There are 30 seconds between each jam.

During a jam, each team fields up to five skaters. Four of these skaters are called blockers (together, the blockers are called the pack), and one is called a jammer. The jammer wears a helmet cover with a star on it, so keep your eye on the star.

The two jammers start each jam behind the pack, and score a point for every opponent they lap, each lap. Because they start behind the pack, they must get through the pack, then all the way around the track to be ready to score points on opposing blockers.

How do you determine the champion? The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. But even if you don't fully understand roller derby, then support this event by attending one or all three days of the action. On Friday, April 27, there will be a meet and greet and a chance to get on the rink from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a pizza party at Pazzo's in Vail Village. Bouts start on Saturday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. and go until 7 p.m. and on Sunday, April 29, the action goes from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. followed by a party at Bart & Yeti's in Lionshead. For more information, visit http://www.meleeinthe mountains.com.

Loveland and Araphoe Basin still open

Spring skiing means corn snow, costumes and a cold beer. You can still experience that by traveling east where Arapahoe Basin and Loveland ski areas remain open.

With a base elevation at both locations at well over 10,000 feet and summit elevations around 13,000 feet above seat level, Loveland will be spinning its lifts until Sunday, May 6, and A-Basin plans to stay open into the month of June.

With longer days, warmer temperatures and surprisingly good snow conditions despite lower amounts of snowfall this winter, there is no better way to celebrate springtime in the Rockies than at A-Basin. Their “beach”, which is where everyone tends to tailgate before, during and after skiing, is always a fun place gather with your friends and make new ones. Mini grills, lawn chairs, and dogs can be found at the base of the hill.

The Shakin' at the Basin spring concert series brings great bands out weekly and this Saturday, April 28 Black Dog will feature the music of Led Zeppelin. They'll play an extensive list of classic like "Dazed and Confused", "Heartbreaker", and "Stairway to Heaven". This free, family-friendly show runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on their Mountain Goat Plaza stage.

Loveland will be celebrating the "corn snow" with the 17th annual Corn Harvest Festival, which benefits the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. A barbecue, raffle and New Belgium beer will be following. Live music will round out the weekend with Mark Morris of Rapidgrass and friends playing on Saturday, April 28, and Chain Station playing on Sunday, April 29.

If you head over there, then a fresh coat of spring wax may help you cruise down the mountain a little easier.

Town of Vail Clean Up

Although we didn't have a ton of snow on the valley floor this winter, whatever has melted has also revealed a winter's worth of trash that needs to be cleaned up. This weekend marks the first of many community clean up events and it won't take up too much of your time.

The town of Vail is looking for volunteers to spare a few hours of their day help spruce up the neighborhoods from East Vail to West Vail on Sunday, April 29. All ages are welcome and encouraged to clean up their own neighborhoods. Volunteers can also choose an area in the community that is special to them or the Town of Vail will assign a neighborhood based on availability.

By giving your time, the town of Vail will give $25 to a charity in your name. The first 100 participants to sign up will be able to choose from a list of virtually all Eagle County-based nonprofits approved by the town. They will also feed you a delicious barbecue at the Donovan Pavilion after the clean up.

With I-70 running right through Vail, there is a constant supply of trash that clutters streets, ditches and yards. "For the most part it isn't anything intentional," said Mark Hoblitzell, environmental sustainability coordinator for the Town of Vail. "We see things like small bits of plastic, cigarette butts, dog poop bags, drink bottles, snack wrappers, and bits of tire chains. In the past, we've found yard games, play equipment, dolls, even exercise equipment. It is always amazing what people find out there," Hoblitzell said.

In addition to the Clean Up Day, the Town of Vail will host a Large Item Residential Pickup Day on April 27 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. "This includes items that can legally be placed in a landfill, like tables, shelves, chairs or other items too bulky for regular trash collection. Ineligible items include couches, mattresses, refrigerators, freezers, tires and hazardous waste," Hoblitzell said.

The Town of Vail has placed large dumpsters in East and West Vail until Sunday, April 29, to encourage residents to do some spring cleaning themselves. Once again, please refrain from trying to dispose of anything you can't legally place into the landfill or could otherwise be recycled. Hazardous waste, appliances that may have freon, TVs, computers and other e-waste are not allowed. For more information, please visit http://www.vailgov.com.