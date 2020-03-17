5 kid-friendly websites to travel virtually while at home

The National Parks Service website features virtual tours of Yellowstone National Park.

Matthew Brown | AP file photo

These five websites came from a long list floating around Facebook of things to do with kids while at home — one of many lists on social media channels.

With residents and visitors of Eagle County encouraged to stay home, these five websites will help you travel virtually and see other places of the world.

Tour Yellowstone National Park

“Ready to explore Yellowstone? You don’t have to wait for your trip out here. You can start exploring now by virtually touring some of the main attractions around the park. Included with each tour is additional information about visiting in person,” the website reads.

This site features a map of Yellowstone National Park featuring easy-to-find virtual tours, from the mud volcano to the Upper Geyser Basin.

Visit: https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm

Check out the San Diego Zoo

The San Diego Zoo has a website for kids with videos, activities and games.

With cameras set up throughout the zoo, check out the ape and baboon cams, tiger cam and many more, including — our favorite — the penguin cam.

Visit: https://kids.sandiegozoo.org/ (Or go straight to the penguins: https://kids.sandiegozoo.org/videos/livecam/penguin-cam)

Explore the surface of Mars on the Curiosity Rover

“The real surface of Mars. Recorded by NASA’s Curiosity rover. Now in your browser,” the site reads.

On Nov. 26, 2011, NASA launched the Curiosity Rover on its mission to find out if Mars is, or ever was, suitable for life. It traveled 352 million miles to Mars, and more than eight months later, it landed.

This site features an interactive, 360-degree exploration of Mars aboard the Curiosity rover with the ability to move from point to point, learn about the mission and travel to different mission sites.

Visit: https://accessmars.withgoogle.com/

Take a virtual tour of farms

“Immerse yourself in Canadian farm and food tours,” the site reads.

From dairy cow farms to grain farms, milk and cheese farms to mink farms, apple orchards to pig farms — and more — these virtual tours offer 360-views on Canadian farms. It also includes interesting facts, such as 98% of Canadian dairy farms are family-owned and run.

Visit: https://www.farmfood360.ca/

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego now?

This website filled with educational resources includes more than just virtual field trips and information about cities across the world. Broken down by grades, resource type or subject, Carmen Sandiego can help children explore the world from home.

Visit: https://www.carmensandiego.com/