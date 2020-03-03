5 local restaurants receive four diamonds in annual AAA restaurant awards

The Beano's Cabin experience starts with a snowcat-drawn sleigh ride.

Special to the Daily

Each year, AAA awards diamond ratings to restaurants across the United States, and five vail restaurants received awards.

Each chosen restaurant can receive up to five diamonds, and 18 of the 77 Colorado restaurants honored received four diamonds.

The Vail restaurants that received diamonds are: Grouse Mountain Grill, Mirabelle, Splendido, Game Creek Restaurant and Beano’s Cabin. Beano’s was the only new addition to the list from last year.

“This mountainside restaurant is located in a former hunting lodge and comes complete with antler chandeliers and a cozy fireplace,” AAA said in its description of the restaurant. “The seasonal fixed price menu offers multiple courses and features fare such as venison, Wagyu beef and Colorado lamb. The restaurant is accessed by a scenic shuttle or sleigh ride.”

Here are all 18 of the four-diamond restaurants in Colorado this year:

Beano’s Cabin, Avon

Grouse Mountain Grill, Beaver Creek

Mirabelle at Beaver Creek, Beaver Creek

Splendido at the Chateau, Beaver Creek

Game Creek Restaurant, Vail

Element 47, Aspen

Frasca Food & Wine, Boulder

Flagstaff House Restaurant, Boulder

Summit, Colorado Springs

Edge Restaurant & Bar, Denver

Guard and Grace, Denver

Mizuna, Denver

Palace Arms, Denver

Panzano, Denver

Rioja, Denver

Alpenglow Stube, Keystone

Keystone Ranch Restaurant, Keystone

The Cliff House Dining Room, Manitou Springs

View the full list of four-diamond restaurants in all 50 states here. View the full list of five-diamond restaurants here.