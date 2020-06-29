5 pools and places to go swimming in the Vail Valley this summer

Summer has finally hit its stride, and with consistently hot temperatures and the Fourth of July on the horizon, many people are thinking about ways to cool off with a quick dip in the water. The Vail Valley has several options for swimming.

Here is a definitive list of public pools and swimming spots: these are popular, sanctioned areas with social distancing protocols in place.

Avon Recreation Center

Slides are currently not available for use at the Avon Rec Center pool.

Cost: Daily rates and member rates available here.

Features: Lap swimming, diving well, family leisure swimming, lazy river.

New this year: Reservations must be made online here. One-hour spots for workouts, lap swimming and water exercise. 90 minutes for family swim times, up to five people. Bring your own pool equipment and towels.

Other details: Locker rooms and showers are not available. Only sign up for one reservation slot per day. Wear masks throughout workouts. Fill water bottles prior to entering facilities.

Eagle Pool

Super busy days like this won’t happen this summer at the Eagle Pool because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the facility will open for the 2020 season on June 15. The pool will limit attendance to 54 persons at a time and will offer 90-minute sessions by reservation only.

Cost: $5 per person, all ages,

Features: Lap swimming, leisure swimming, private swim lessons, private pool parties.

New this year: Reservations must be made, up to two days in advance, for all activities listed above. Check in 15 minutes prior to reservations. Reservations for lap and leisure swimmers are 90 minutes. Up to 54 persons will be allowed to use the facility.

Other details: Bring masks for mandatory use when inside the facility. Locker rooms will be available for limited restroom use: come to the pool prepared to swim. Slides and the AquaClimb wall are currently closed. Social distance with other parties, lifeguards and other staff.

Eagle-Vail Swimming Pool

Cost: $10 for lap swimming, $40 recreation swim reservations for Eagle-Vail residents, $60 for non-resident recreation swimmers.

Features: Lap lanes, leisure swimming, baby pool, Diving Dolphins Swim Team, kids swim lessons.

New this year: The main pool has been divided into six areas to maintain social distancing. Guests must make one-hour reservations: for recreation swimmers, up to five days and no less than 30 minutes before start time, for lap swimmers, up to five days and no less than 24 hours before start time.

Other details: Pool is closed on Sunday. Locker rooms are closed and no food or beverage will be sold. All swimmers – lap, recreation, swim team and lessons – should arrived prepared to get in the water. For complete details on social distancing, swim team and swim lessons, go here.

Nottingham Park Lake (Avon)

Avon’s Nottingham Park features a lake, beach area, grills, volleyball courts and more.

Special to the Daily

Cost: Free

Features: Playground, beach volleyball courts, beach area, designated swimming area, grills, docks for stand-up paddleboard access, free concerts at Nottingham Stage each Wednesday from 5:45 to 8 p.m. this summer.

New this year: open alcohol containers are permitted from 11:30 a.m. to 30 minutes after dusk.

Other details: Social distancing is required and signs are posted around the park.

Gypsum Recreation Center / Gypsum Creek Pool

Cost: Membership rates available by emailing memberships@MountainRec.org. Policies on crediting annual and monthly memberships for missed days available here. $5 daily admission fee to pool.

Features: Fitness floor with cardio and strength machines as well as free weights, outdoor fitness classes, lap swimming at the pool. Pool features Cabanas as family locker rooms while locker room and steam room are closed. Lazy river and jacuzzi are available with social distancing.

New this year: Workout registration times and fitness classes are available for advance sign-up in one-hour time slots. Registration times for lap pool are 90 minutes.

Other details: Stay home if sick. Maintain social distance and wash hands and wipe down gym equipment. Fitness floor attendants will monitor guests to ensure proper social distancing occurs. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the floor, which has been spread out, and each hour for 15 minutes, staff will sanitize equipment. Masks are required when not actively swimming or exercising.