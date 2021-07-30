5 reviews of ‘comedian’s comedian’ Sebastian Maniscalco, performing stand-up at The Amp on Aug. 15

Sebastian Maniscalco has over 1 million followers on social media. He’s sold out four straight shows at Madison Square Garden and other large venues across the country. He’s appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” For three straight years, he was among the top 10 highest earning comedians on Forbes’ list. He’s been named Comedian of the Year.

And yet some people still haven’t heard of the comedic icon. Here’s a look at five reviews of Maniscalco ahead of his stand-up performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Aug. 15.

Comedian of the Year

In 2018, Sebastian Maniscalco reached heights that few comedians could ever when Billboard honored him with its inaugural Comedian of the Year award. Also in 2018, Maniscalco was nominated for Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour, alongside Kevin Hart and Chris Rock.

Seinfeld’s ‘favorite comedian’

In 2017, Jerry Seinfeld told the Los Angeles Times that Maniscalco was his “favorite comedian these days.” The two have remained good friends over the years, and Maniscalco has appeared on Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” as well as other one-on-one interviews with the comedic icon.

‘One joke at a time’

“Maniscalco, without a breakout TV or film role, built a tremendous fan base the old-fashioned way: one joke at a time, one audience at a time,” a profile in Vulture said. The comedian takes great pride in his hard-fought fame. “When I first started doing comedy, I never thought about doing arenas,” Maniscalco said. “But in the course of 21 years, hitting the pavement, taking pictures with people, I developed a very loyal fan base.”

‘Comedian’s comedian’

People magazine dubbed Maniscalco “the comedian’s comedian.” He told People magazine: “In second grade, when they went around the room and asked everybody, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ You heard a fireman or a teacher. I said, ‘I want to be a stand-up comedian.’ No one in my class even knew what that was.” Today, Maniscalco continues touring the country and has sold out venues such as Madison Square Garden.

‘How is the hottest comic in America still under the radar?’

In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Maniscalco made the Forbes list of the top 10 highest-earning comics for three years in a row. In 2019, The New York Times published a story titled: “Why is the hottest comic in America still under the radar?” The article details how he’s sold out Madison Square Garden four times in two days and other venues across the country yet still some people haven’t even heard of him. “Partly it’s because he built this huge fan base gradually and under the pop-culture radar – not through a splashy movie vehicle or a television breakout, but via a hustling touring schedule and two decades of nightly performances,” the article reads. “He isn’t catnip for the press, since he steers clear of the zeitgeist in his act, preferring to stick to evergreen subjects …”

