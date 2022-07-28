5 shows, specials to see Tig Notaro ahead of the comedian’s debut in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Aug. 2

Tig Notaro

Courtesy photo

What: Tig Notaro

When: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $48

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/tig-notaro If you go …

Tig Notaro’s masterful style of storytelling and stand-up comedy is entirely her own, making her a favorite of her peers like Conan O’Brien, Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Colbert, Sarah Silverman and so many others. Even if you don’t recognize the name Tig Notaro, you’ve surely come across some of her work as a stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor and actress known for her deadpan comedy.

“Tig is a comedic icon, bringing hilarious reflections on life to the stage. She’s quirky and honest, with a dry delivery that encourages her audience to think, relate and, of course, laugh,” said VPAC Executive Director Owen Hutchinson.

From “The Office” to “Star Trek: Discovery,” Notaro’s talents are in high demand. Her acclaimed album “Live” was nominated in 2014 for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, among many other accolades. Here’s a look at five movies, shows and streaming specials for comedy lovers to enjoy featuring Notaro ahead of her performance in Beaver Creek. Tickets start at $48 and are available at vilarpac.org/tig-notaro.

‘Tig Notaro: Drawn’

Available on Hulu, “the stand-up special is built around audio recorded in live performances,” writes The New York Times. A new territory for Notaro, the 55-minute animated special released in 2021 uses animation as a tool to help viewers navigate Notaro’s personal, sometimes uncomfortable anecdotes – such as the hilarious bit of Notaro pondering what doctors might have done with her discarded breasts after her double mastectomy. Along with director Greg Franklin, “Tig Notaro: Drawn” masterfully uses animation to complement her unique style of comedy.

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

A regular and friend of the late-night television circuit, Notaro was a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this year. In the episode, she talks about Christmas with her 5-year-old twins, her 25-plus years in comedy and the intricacies of using curse words on network television. The hilarious back-and-forth banter between Notaro and Colbert is worth the watch, as the host can barely contain his laughter at times.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’

First introduced in Season 2 playing the role of Commander Jett Reno, a 23rd century female Human Federation Starfleet officer, Notaro is heavily involved in Season 4. The sarcastic engineer Jett Reno quickly became a fan-favorite, thanks in large part to the barbs she and fellow engineer Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) throw back and forth. “Star Trek: Discovery” currently streams on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

‘Under a Rock With Tig Notaro’ (2019)

A rather simple (and hilarious) talk show concept features host Tig Notaro, who famously does not follow pop culture, interviewing celebrities she’s never heard of. Guests include everyone in Hollywood from James Van Der Beek and Kaley Cuoco to musician Wyclef Jean all the way to celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

‘The Office’ (2012)

In the “Test the Store” episode of 2012, Andy walks into the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch with a black eye and must explain to his co-workers how a “gang” of kids with “weapons” showed up in the parking lot harassing people. As Toby is teaching self-defense in the conference room, Notaro’s character walks in with the young girl that punched Andy to make her apologize.

Other credits by Notaro include “One Mississippi,” “Army of the Dead,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Community,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “New Girl,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Inside Amy Schumer” among many others.