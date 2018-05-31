5 things to do around Vail this weekend

Eagle Outside Festival

Eagle has evolved into quite the biking mecca over the last decade and to celebrate, Eagle will be hosting their annual Eagle Outside Festival June 1-3.

Eagle's motto is "Discover New Terrain" and you literally can try something new since they boast 100 miles of mountain biking, running and hiking trails. The Eagle Outside Festival gives you plenty of opportunities to experience this gem on the Western Slope and discover what the locals have known for years.

To experience the trails in the best possible way, why not try the latest in mountain bike gear? All the top brands will be on hand to show you the latest technology from wheel size to longer suspension travel and all sorts of bells and whistles that are cool. But they don't let you just look at the bikes, they let you get out and ride them on Eagle's awesome trails that can be accessed right from downtown Eagle Ranch. Bike demos will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3.

The Eagle Outside Festival is also known for its various races. Some are competitive but some are just plain fun. Take the Beer Mile and Milk and Cookies Run, which will include drinking beer from 7 Hermits for the adults and milk (chocolate or regular) and cookies for those 18 and under during the race on Saturday, June 2.

A mountain bike clinic will be offered for ladies who want to expand their comfort zone while building skills and confidence. Rippin Chix will host a skills clinic at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 1 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 2 as well as a singletrack clinic at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 3. Take one of the skills clinics first and then advance to the singletrack clinic to improve your riding in a non-threatening environment.

There are also spectator events and one that comes to mind first is the Chromoly Chef event where teams of two have one hour to build what they call a "Frankenbike", which is built by using scrap and recycled parts. The bike also needs to function enough to race in a short race after the one-hour build. Look for Chromoly Chefs on Capital Street starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 3.

Head down to Eagle Ranch for the Eagle Outside Festival throughout the weekend and for the entire schedule visit http://www.eagleoutside.com.

Bonfire Brewing Block Party

The Eagle Outdoor Festival will take care of you during the morning and afternoon, but you'll want to stick around for the Bonfire Brewing Block Party where they block off the streets around Broadway and have a stellar line up of music.

New Orleans funk band Galactic will be the headliner on Friday night, June 1 while Grammy-nominated trio, The Record Company, takes the stage on Saturday night. Tickets are going fast, so visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com to get set up for either a one day or two day pass. Come early to hear smoky sounding vocalist, Nicki Bluhm and some psychedelic soul with Con Brio as they warm up the stage for the main act on Friday. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, gates will open a little earlier, at 2:30 p.m. and the music starts at 3:30 p.m. with Assembly of Dust, a band that resembles the sounds of Neil Young, Traffic and The Band. Up next, the "musical gumbo" sounds of New Orleans' legendary Dirty Dozen Brass Band, followed by the "King of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival", Sam Bush.

For those who want just a bit more music, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band will return on Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Bloodies & Brass. In addition to bloodies, champagne, craft beer and full bar will be offered.

Want to make a weekend out of it? Stay and play in Eagle with accommodations at one of their many hotels. Eagle boast major hotel chains like the Comfort Inn, Best Western Plus and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham. There are also rentals by owners, bed and breakfasts and camping options. New this year, camp at the Eagle County Fairgrounds for a quick walk to the concert venue. No fires or outside cooking is available there, but there are plenty of places to eat in Eagle.

Yoga in the Park – Eagle Town Park

Let the outdoors and the views from Eagle Town Park inspire you on Sunday mornings throughout the summer. Yoga in the Park begins their weekly yoga classes at Eagle Town Park June 3 through Aug. 26 starting at 9:30 a.m. All ability levels are welcome and classes are donation-based with proceeds will benefit the Eagle Valley Humane Society. Yoga in the Park is presented by Yoga Off Broadway and Eagle Outside.

Yvonne Schwartz, owner of Yoga Off Broadway, is teaming up once again with DJ Kirby K to offer Yoga+Beats to bring some great sounds to the mat this Sunday. You may recognize Yoga+Beats from the GoPro Mountain Games and the Eagle YogaFest.

Wear comfortable clothes, sunscreen and bring plenty of water. If you have your own yoga mat, bring it. They will have a limited number of mats from Lulu Lemon on site and some fun giveaways on Sunday, June 3.

Yoga+Beats and Yoga Off Broadway will also have a Saturday, June, 2 event from 9-11 a.m. that features not only yoga and music, but also a delicious brunch. Schwartz will guide you through a 75 minute flow while DJ Kirby K mixes some live beats followed by a wonderful meal provided by Denver Yoga Brunch. This class will be held at the lower level of simpatiCOWORKING in Eagle. For tickets to Saturday's event, go to http://www.denveryogabrunch.com.

On Sunday, June 3, prior to the Yoga+Beats, get your heart rate up with Fitness in the Park, a boot camp style workout with Chris Lindley and Nick Spinosa of Endorphin from 8:15-9:15 a.m.

This Sunday marks the inaugural Fitness in the Park, which will run through August 26. The class is for all ability levels, but be prepared to sweat. Bring water, wear confortable clothing and sunscreen and get ready for some fun!

Yoga in the Park and Fitness in the Park are two donation-based events that aim to get you up and out of bed and ready to start your day the right way. Please visit their Facebook pages for more information.

Sacred Cycle Barnbuster

Just a few miles away from the activities in downtown Eagle, Sacred Cycle presents its second annual Barnbuster fundraiser across the valley on Sorrel Hills Drive.

Sacred Cycle is a Colorado based nonprofit organization that helps survivors of sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse move from a place of merely existing to being able to thrive in their lives. They empower survivors through therapy and cycling, creating a sacred cycle of recovery, personal development and community impact.

Sacred Cycle was started by a couple of mountain bikers, Heather Russell of the Roaring Fork Valley and Jeannine Anders of Vail, as a way to give back to their communities and enhance the women's mountain biking movement.

"Cycling can be an unbelievably therapeutic, empowering an all-around uplifting experience," Anders said.

"We all have demons that we fight on a day-to-day basis, and I am personally incredibly thankful that cycling has come into my life to help me thrive. Sacred cycle has an undeniable potential to help a vast majority of women shed the stigma and shame of sexual abuse and to help them put their best foot forward, one pedal stroke at a time,” Anders said.

Come enjoy live music by local band Custom/20, a silent auction, delicious barbecue provided by Moe’s, cold beer by Vail Brewing Company, refreshing margaritas by Tequila Suarte, kids activities and…a dunk tank?

"When your friend tells you he can deliver a dunk tank to your party, you accept!" Anders said. "And, why not? It's a notoriously hot weekend in Eagle so it's easy to convince local celebrities like pro biker, Jay Henry to sit on the board. The kids love it, too. It's only $5 for 3 throws."

Tickets and more information about the organization can be found online at http://www.thesacredcycle.org.

Cars and Coffee

If you love cars, check out Cars and Coffee on Sunday, June 3 at the new Lion Vail Luxury Residences in Lionshead from 9-11 a.m. Cars and Coffee features local car enthusiasts who collect anything from a classic Corvette and Porche to the latest Maserati and all sorts of vintages and models in between.

Chat about the cars and get the stories behind the wheels with the owners while enjoying coffee and doughnuts. The Lion Vail will also be offering up tours of the residences and common spaces, which include a large outdoor salt water hot tub and an infinite current indoor pool. The cars will be inside the Lion Vail's parking garage, so if you don't see any cars outside, just head to the lower level where you will spot the cars and coffee and doughnuts. For more information on The Lion, please visit http://www.thelionvail.com.