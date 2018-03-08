5 things to do around Vail this weekend

Vail

Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships

1For more than three decades, the world's best snowboarders have come together, first in Vermont in 1982 then in Vail starting in 2013, to showcase their skills at the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. Events have evolved from men's slalom and downhill races to slopestyle and halfpipe competitions featuring both men and women.

This year will be extra special with some of the athletes coming from the Olympic Games in South Korea. Look for Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, and Eagle County's Jake Pates and Summit County's Red Gerard.

In addition to the snowboarding events, there are a ton of free activities surrounding the competitions such as giveaways at the sponsor village, meet-and-greets with the athletes and musical performances at Solaris Plaza and at various bars.

If You Go…

What: Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships.

When: March 5-10.

Where: Golden Peak, Solaris Plaza, various bars and snowboard shops in Vail.

More information: Visit http://www.events.burton.com.

Vail

Girl PowHer Fashion Show

2Sick of your wool turtleneck sweaters? Get excited for spring and summer by viewing the latest fashions from Gorsuch, Perch, Grey Salt and Odd Molly in Vail and Garbarini in Denver.

Fresh looks will be worn by locals who will strut their stuff for charity on Friday, March 9. The YouthPower365's Girl PowHer program works to empower young women in the community and puts them on a path to success. The venue is set up like a true fashion show with runway seating, music by a DJ and pop-up shops will be available from the stores that are featuring the clothing. Try a different kind of apres ski with the Girl PowHer Fashion show.

If You Go …

What: Girl PowHer Fashion Show.

When: Friday, March 9, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Marriott Mountain Resort, Vail.

Cost: Tickets are $100.

More information: Visit http://www.youth power365.org or call 970-777-2015.

Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek SpringFest

3In addition to the ice skating and cookie time for apres ski, Beaver Creek offers SpringFest, which kicks off on Sunday, March 11, and goes through April 6. SpringFest celebrates all things spring and will engage your children in various activities from a children's parade they can participant in on the plaza to watching live entertainment such as juggling, magic and comedy shows, all for free.

Beaver Creek Loves Kids is a series that brings you WinterFest around the holidays, PrezFest over Presidents Weekend and closes out the season with SpringFest. Blue Creek Productions brings all sorts of characters to life to create a story around each theme and Beaver Creek spares no expense to decorate the plaza during this time to make it look festive.

Highlights this week include a figure skating performance on Sunday, March 11. (How fun after seeing figure skating in the Olympics recently.) On Monday, March 12, the SpringFest Science Tent will host Nature's Educators talking about Birds of Prey. If your kid skis runs such as Ptarmigan, Goshawk or Screech Owl in Beaver Creek's Talons area, then they may be able to meet the bird behind each namesake. Disco Skate night with a live DJ will take place on Tuesday, March 13, and check out some live street music and fun with Busker Entertainment on Wednesday, March 14.

If You Go …

What: SpringFest.

Where: Beaver Creek Plaza.

When: March 11-April 6.

More information: Visit http://www.beaver creek.com.

Edwards

Vail Performing Arts Academy's 'I Got Rhythm'

4Treat yourself to the talents of the valley's youth in this spring's performance — "I Got Rhythm" — by the Vail Performing Arts Academy this weekend. Elementary and high school-aged kids have been juggling school work with rehearsals and are ready to strut their stuff on stage as they bring various musical selections to life on the Battle Mountain High School stage.

"I got Rhythm" is an upbeat revue of rap, tap and percussion with songs and dances from today's hits to the classics from legendary composer George Gershwin. Founder and executive producer Annah Scully, along with artistic director-choreographer Colin Meiring and choreographer and directing assistant Maria Barry bring high quality theatrical education and performing arts opportunities to local students and the audience benefits by being thoroughly entertained.

Since 1995, the Vail Performing Arts Academy has been dedicated to providing theatrical, educational and cultural experiences for the youth of the Eagle Valley. Their tagline is "the most important stage in a child's life" and it really offers kids a chance to be a part of something truly amazing when they get to experience going from just learning lines and melodies of songs to seeing firsthand how a show comes together and receiving a standing ovation.

If You Go …

What: Vail Performing Arts Academy presents "I Got Rhythm."

When: Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11.

Where: Battle Mountain High School.

Cost: Advance tickets are $15 (plus online fees). Day of show tickets are $15 (cash) and $18 (credit).

More information: Visit http://www.vpaa.org.

Beaver Creek

Greg Holden at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

5Make it a date night and enjoy some live music with Greg Holden at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on Friday, March 9. Holden is an English-bred, New York-based singer-songwriter who is known for passionate, purpose-driven songs. Remember "Home" sung by Phillip Phillps? Holden wrote that and other massive hits for other artists.

InStyle Magazine has said of Holden, "He's the type of artist that makes you want to sing along even if you're not sure of the words yet, but let me tell you, you're going to want to listen closely to his lyrics. Beneath is a message that will make you think."

Check on the VPAC's TGIF series this winter, which encourages guest to come in, relax, have a drink and discover new musicians. Perfect for a date night or evening out with friends, the talented musicians in this series range in genre but all bring their incredible singer-songwriter talents to our local stage. With tickets priced at just $35 for this show, it makes it easy for you to discover the sounds of new artists.

If You Go …

What: Greg Holden in concert.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek.

When: Friday, March 9.

Cost: $35.

More information: Visit http://www.vilar pac.org.