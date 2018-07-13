5 things to do this weekend around the Vail Valley

Art on the Rockies

Art on the Rockies returns to the Vail Valley this weekend, July 13-15. The annual event welcomes over 120 artists and craftspeople from all over the country.

White tents will line the campus at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, which will host the event from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. all three days. The list of the types of art represented is long: ceramics, glass, jewelry, metal, wood, fiber, stone, two-dimensional mixed media, paintings, photography and sculptures, so there is really something to please everyone's eye.

Jessica Rabins is a Vail native whose art will be featured not only as an exhibitor, but she was also chosen to create the poster art for this year's Art on the Rockies show. Rabins' art draws her inspiration from years on a horse and she uses oils to create a minimal and feminine touch to her work.

Vail's Natron Smith will also be showing his work at Art on the Rockies. Smith specializes in oil and ink and has a penchant for bands like the Radiators and the Grateful Dead. The Vail-based artist also colorfully depicts trout and skiers. If the name sounds familiar, you have probably seen Smith do pretty well at area pond skimming competitions in the spring.

Lauri Rose Photography will be there as well. Lauri R. Dunn is an artist first and an art teacher second. She is taking a sabbatical from teaching in the Jefferson County school system to pursue her own art further. This is her first time showing her work at Art on the Rockies. Come experience her photography and multi-dimensional work showcasing mesmerizing mandalas created from photographs of butterfly wings.

Along with artists showcasing their work there will be a silent auction, art activities for the kids, artist demonstrations and an art auction. For more information please visit http://www.artontherockies.org.

Golf Deals around the Valley

If you haven't experienced golf in the mountains, then the Vail Valley is a great place to play a few rounds. There are several public courses throughout the valley and you can even find a few deals right now. Did you know that your golf ball flies in the air further at altitude? That fact, along with some savings, will put a smile on your face.

The Vail Golf Club is the original course in the valley, dating back to the 1960s and is where they used to host the Jerry Ford Invitational golf tournament. Aim for the Gore Range and get around the course in a variety of ways. Walking, standard carts and golf bikes are available in case you want to get a little more exercise.

• $79 for 18 holes with cart

• $60 for 18 holes if walking

• One free beer or soft drink after your round

• Deal offered through July 21

• For more info: http://www.vail.golf or 970.479.2260

Just a few miles west you will find the Eagle-Vail Golf Club, a public course that provides golfers with a variety of terrain and views to enjoy along the Eagle River with additional streams, ponds, wetlands, forests and gardens integrated within the course that was designed in the 1970s. From the intimidating river crossing on Hole #5 to the dramatic elevation drop from the tee on Hole #10, the varied terrain at Eagle-Vail is not to be missed.

• $79 for 18 holes with cart after 2 p.m. ($69 for Eagle County residents and $59 for Eagle Vail residents)

• $49 for 18 holes with cart after 5 p.m. ($39 for Eagle County residents and $29 for Eagle Vail residents)

• Buckets and Brews – $10 for a bucket of golf balls and two draft beers at their driving range Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

• For more info: http://www.eaglevailgolfclub.com or 970.790.1200.

Down Valley hosts two newer courses that were built during the shift in population of many full time and some part time residents to Eagle and Gypsum. Eagle Ranch was designed by Arnold Palmer in the 1990s and is offering the following deals.

• $85 for 18 holes with cart and a free lunch

• After 12 p.m.

• Please mention ad while booking

• $65 twilight rate after 3 p.m. ($55 for Eagle County resident, $45 for Eagle Ranch resident)

• For more info: http://www.eagleranchgolf.com or 970.328.2882

The Gypsum Creek Golf Club is a Pete Dye-designed Championship 18 hole golf course with all the facilities available such as a driving range and areas to practice putting and chipping. In addition to their golf course, guests are welcome to use the facilities surrounding the course on the same day they pay for greens fees. Try cooling off after a round in their 25-meter outdoor pool. If you need more exercise, then utilize one of their 8 pickle ball courts or their tennis court.

• $68 for 18 holes plus cart before noon – no matter where you live!

• $49 for 18 or 9 holes pre-twilight rate starting at noon

• $45 for 18 or 9 holes twilight rate starting at 2:30 p.m.

• For more info: http://www.gypsumcreekgolf.com or 970.524.6200

Jazz it up this weekend with Vail Jazz

As the summer rolls on, the various Vail Jazz performances roll on as well. Last week kicked off the first Vail Jazz at Riverwalk concert with the Hazel Miller Band and the energy and great sounds continue to flow into the Riverwalk Amphitheater this Friday at 6 p.m. with the sounds of Ginga. Comprised of classical, jazz, and salsa musicians, Ginga will bring a taste of Brazil to Edwards for this free show. Wear comfortable shoes for dancing in the lawn at the Riverwalk Amphitheater and bring a picnic or enjoy the food and drink available for purchase at the venue.

Bring the kids out to work off some of their energy while banging on drums, xylophones and bongos and tambourines at the Vail Farmers Market on Sundays at Vail Jazz Tent, Solaris Plaza at 11 a.m. Jammin' Jazz Kids is free and is an engaging and interactive musical experience that your kids will love.

After the kids play the tunes, the professionals come out to the Vail Jazz Tent from noon to 3 p.m. Locals Brian Loftus (drums) and Tony Gulizia (keyboards and vocals) make up BLT. They will be joined by saxophonist Bob Rebholz and vocalist Liliane Murdoch, both from Denver.

Don't want your weekend to end? Head to the uber popular Remedy Bar at the Four Seasons Vail for Vail Jazz at the Remedy to cure all that ails you. Every Sunday through Aug. 26 Tony Gulizia (also known as Tony G to all the cool cats in town) and Brian Loftus of BLT host the jazz session each Sunday night and bring in musical guests to entertain the crowd. Saxophonist Bob Rebholz and vocalist Liliane Murdoch will join Gulizia and Loftus once again to this evening set. Grab a manhattan or an old fashioned and sit back and enjoy the last few hours of the weekend.

For a full line up of Vail Jazz events leading up to the bug Vail Jazz Party on Labor Day weekend, visit http://www.vailjazz.org.

Blue Starlite Drive-In Theater

Drive-in movie theaters aren't as readily found as they were several decades ago, but this summer in Minturn you can get a taste of nostalgia with the Blue Starlite's outdoor pop up screen at Little Beach Park.

This mini urban boutique drive-in theater offers a movie experience under the stars with classic films like "Back to the Future", "The Goonies" and the "Indiana Jones" and Star Wars" series. The Austin, TX-based company has been calling Minturn home for the pat three summers.

The "theater" at Little Beach Park, which is nestled between the Eagle River and the cliffs off to the east, provides space for the 30-foot screen and up to 45 cars as well as seating near the screen for those who want to watch up close.

You can buy your tickets in advance. They offer general admission for walk-in (or bike-in) guests or add a car slot if you want to drive in. You can also get a package deal for a car slot, admission and popcorn, two sodas and two candies. Other food and classic movie candy is available for purchase and feel free to bring in your own snacks and beverages, too. Bring a blanket and jacket since the night air can get cool at Minturn's elevation of just over 7,800 feet above sea level.

This weekend's offerings include "Grease: the Singalong" as the first feature and since it is Friday, July 13 the second feature will be "Friday the 13th: Jason Lives". Saturday, July 14 will be a night of "Star Wars" under the stars. The double feature will include "Star Wars: Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: Rogue One" plus a pre-show "Space Noise" exhibition.

Early show gates open at 7:30 p.m. and late show gates open at 10:45 p.m. For more information, please visit http://www.bluestarlitedrivein.com or text "797979" for show times.

Imagination Station for Kids

Need to get the kids out of the sun? Or, if the afternoon rain showers start showing up more regularly, then here's a great place for kids to enjoy while being indoors. It's called Imagination Station.

Operated by the Vail Recreation District, Imagination Station has been entertaining and educating youth year-round for over a decade. It's a thoughtful play space that inspires experimental play. There is a play wall to integrate physical and cognitive learning, a hyperbolic funnel that models the planetary motion, and a health clinic that promotes imaginative play where children can provide care for dogs, cats and babies.

Imagination Station is available for kids 2 years old and up and offerest all types of play appropriate for various age groups. New this year, they are offering more arts and sciene programs with the entrance fee. Paint on paper as much as you like every day, take home art made with the sand-pendulum (limit one per visit), and enjoy the guided activity every day. Call ahead for daily or weekly projects featuring keepsakes your child can take home with them.

Imagination Station also has two new Virtual Reality HTC Vive virtual rooms. One room is dedicated to active play where you can slice fruit with ninja swords, box without getting hit and many other options. The other room is dedicated to artistic and thoughtful play where you can paint in three dimensions, build contraptions for rolling a ball down a hill, or visit anywhere on planet earth. They also have a rotating schedule of Virtual Reality games such as Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Fantastic Contraptions and Mini Golf.

Imagination Station is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located on the second level of the Lionshead parking structure above the Welcome Center. For more information, please visit http://www.vailrec.com.