5 things to do around Vail this weekend

Vail Jazz at Riverwalk Series

Vail Jazz is bringing legendary soul songstress, Hazel Miller to the stage at the Riverwalk Amphitheater on Friday, July 6 to kick off their annual Vail Jazz at Riverwalk concert series.

The Riverwalk Amphitheater is a recent addition to the outdoor venues in our area. Riverwalk is a perfect place to hear live music outdoors. The stage is situated along the bike and pedestrian path with the Eagle River as a backdrop. Lush green grass welcomes blankets and picnics. Large boulders situated throughout the lawn allow for natural seating or feel free to bring low lawn chairs. The nice, gentle slope of the venue makes it perfect for viewing live acts with just enough room for dancing right in front of the stage, and you will dance at this show, Hazel Miller is a power house of a singer.

Miller and her band won the Westword Readers Poll as Best Blues and R&B band for three consecutive years. They just played the annual Blues, Brews and BBQ event on Memorial Day weekend at Beaver Creek and they have opened for or played with James Taylor, Spyro Gyra, Lou Rawls and many others.

Music kicks off at 6 p.m. and food and drink vendors open at 5 p.m. Picnics are welcome at Vail Jazz at The Riverwalk series, but no pets are allowed and the event is non-smoking. The series is expanding to every Friday this summer, going through Aug. 24. For more information and a schedule of acts, visit http://www.vailjazz.org.

Trumpeter Chris Botti at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

The Vilar Performing Arts Center kicks off their summer season this Friday with Chris Botti playing on July 6.

Botti is at Grammy award winning trumpeter and composer and is no stranger to the VPAC, he's played here four times since 2006 and he is back by popular demand. When not playing in Beaver Creek, Botti can be found performing with many of the finest symphonies and at some of the world's most prestigious venues, from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl and the Sydney Opera House.

Botti has also played with some of the most famed musicians in the world like Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Buble and many more. Botti tours with a full band of talented musicians including a vocalist so expect an energetic and entertaining show.

Friday night's show kicks off a diverse line up of acts coming to the VPAC this summer. Hear the latest tunes from Amos Lee, Plain White T's and The Milk Carton Kids, who are all in the midst of releasing new albums. Country music fans will enjoy shows by Dwight Yoakam and Josh Turner and rounding out the season will be Don McLean, the legend behind "American Pie". See him perform live right off of his European tour at the VPAC.

For ticket information, please visit http://www.vilarPAC.org.

Vail Family Fun Fair

The best things in life are free, especially when it means free family fun in Vail.

The Vail Family Fun Fair welcomes kids of all ages to Lionshead for fun and games every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 4.

"We think it's great to be able to offer a free family event in Vail because it speaks to Vail’s sense of hospitality," said Brian Hall, organizer of the event along with the Vail Chamber and Business Association, the Town of Vail, The Arrabelle at Vail. "It provides a sense of welcome to the families who visit Vail."

The Lionshead Mall is filled with tents housing various activities like arts and crafts and a science tent featuring a guest science group like the Birds of Prey from Nature’s Educators from Denver or The Denver Butterfly Pavilion. They also have presentations from science group, Spark Lab Science.

"We are probably famous for our many crazy, zany, outlandish contests and games for the entire family like Ultimate Simon Says, The Vail Hula Hoop-Palooza and the stare Balloon Toss of Death," Hall said. "These are all fun actives and games that get kids and their parents acting silly, laughing their heads off and creating wonderful memories."

Learn more about the Vail Family Fun Fest at http://www.vailfamilyfunfest.com.

Bravo! Vail – The Philadelphia Orchestra

Bravo! Vail Music Festival welcomes The Philadelphia Orchestra to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater July 6-14. The Philadelphia Orchestra, which has been traveling to Vail since 2007, will be playing mostly classical music during their stay. Enjoy the sounds of Mozart, Dvorak, Brahms and Beethoven, but they will mix it up on Wed., July 11 with the showing of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" while the Philadelphia Orchestra plays the score from this classic film.

In addition to the shows at the Ford Amphitheater, be on the look out this week for The Asphalt Orchestra, a unique marching band created by Bang on a Can. They will be doing pop up concerts at various locations between now and Sunday, July 8. To make sure you catch this act, see them perform live at the Bravo! Vail Free Concert Series at 1 p.m. at the Vail Interfaith Chapel and at the Bravo! Vail Free After Dark Concert Series at 8:30 p.m. at the Vail Ale House. For more information, visit http://www.bravovail.org.

Ways to Beat the Heat

I know we have nothing to complain about with low humidity and temperatures below 100 degrees in the Vail Valley, but with the forecasted high temperatures in upper 80s and 90s for this weekend and the intensity of the sun at this altitude, I just wanted to point out a few things you can do to cool off, especially since many of our buildings were not originally built with air conditioning.

Take it to the river

• Beat the heat with a whitewater rush of a raft trip. Trust the professionals at one of the many raft companies in the area. Their guides know the various stretches of rivers and can help you decide the right type of trip for your group. It may be temping to buy a boat at a big box store to save a little money, but consider investing in your safety instead if you are not familiar with our waterways.

• Tubing on a stretch of river like the Colorado can be a great way to spend time with family and friends. Turtle Tubing takes care of the details by providing the tubes, life vests, paddles, an enthusiastic guide and a ride back to your car.

• Stand-up paddleboarding has become very popular around here. From running rapids for the more experienced to just taking a lesson on "flat water", which is great for beginners, it is a great way to see the scenery from a different perspective. Try some of the calm stretches of the Colorado River, Nottingham Lake in Avon or even travel over to Lake Dillon for some SUP fun.

Get cool at the pool

• The Eagle Vail Swimming Pool and Eagle Pool and Ice Rink are open to the public and are great way for people of all ages to cool down. Rent out their shelter for gatherings if you want to combine swimming with socializing.

• Avon has their "Lazy River" along with a water slide combined with a zero-depth entry pool perfect for the little ones and a lap pool.

• Down Valley you'll find the Eagle Pool, Gypsum Rec Center's pool and the Gypsum Creek pool.

• Each pool has varying hours and rates, so give them a call or check their websites to find out more information.

Hide out from the heat

• The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is home to the Glenwood Caverns, which were discovered in the 1950s. The cave stays at a comfortable temperature of 52 degrees and the tour lasts for about 40 minutes. Bring a jacket since you may get chilly during that time frame.

• Where can you escape to a cool, dark place where you can hang out for a few hours and forget about the heat outside. Movie theaters are typically temperature controlled so while you zone out to a matinee showing of "Jurassic World" your body will stay cool.

Escape to higher elevations

• For every 1,000 feet of elevation gain, the temperature drops three to four degrees. Consider going from 8,150 feet above sea level at the base of Vail to the top of the Eagle's Nest gondola, which is situated around 10,350 feet above sea level, and you'll realize that it will be cooler the higher you go.

• Enjoy the activities at Adventure Ridge and Epic Discovery in Vail, have lunch at one of the mountain top restaurants or take a picnic up to a shady area like the banks of Beaver Lake. It's amazing what a difference a few degrees can make when you are trying to cool off.