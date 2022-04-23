5 things to know about Jake Owen ahead of May 29 performance at The Amp in Vail

Jake Owen/Courtesy photo



If you go… What: Jake Owen When: Sunday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: $45-$80 More information: Visit grfavail.com/jake-owen

From an array of music genres and artists to the world-renowned Vail Dance Festival and Bravo! Vail, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is a summertime haven for community gathering with first-rate entertainment. Performing the second show of the season at The Amp, country music star Jake Owen will take the stage at the iconic 2,500-seat venue with no bad seats in the house – especially the expansive lawn.

Here’s five things to know about Owen, performing Sunday, May 29, at The Amp.

Most-Played Country Song of the Decade (2010-2019)

Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” is the most played country song of the decade (2010-2019). Released in 2011, the song reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart within its first week. Touted as having the “perfect chorus,” the song was certified double platinum by 2013 and sold millions of copies in the U.S. by 2015. Audiences can expect to get “caught up in a southern summer, barefoot, blue jean night” when Owen performs in Vail.

Creator of chart-topping music, and surely more on the way

Already a multiple chart-topping singer-songwriter, Owen’s new single “Made For You” is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With eight No. 1 songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career No. 1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent No. 1 single, “Homemade.” In addition to the double platinum “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” Owen’s other platinum-certified hits include “Beachin,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away” and gold-certified “American Country Love Song.”

See Owen (and his songs) on TV

From performing on the late-night television circuit to the early-morning “Today” show, Owen has been invited to perform for both national and international television audiences. His songs have been featured in “The Bachelorette” and “Friday Night Lights,” among others. He’s also added acting to his resume, including a part in “Our Friend” alongside Jason Segal, Violet McGraw, Casey Affleck and others.

Helping others with The Jake Owen Foundation

Founded in 2010, The Jake Owen Foundation is committed to helping people in the places they call home. The nationally active charitable organization provides financial support for children with catastrophic childhood diseases through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To date, the foundation has raised over $3 million dollars – with Owen on a mission to grow the mission worldwide.

Cowboy boots and hats encouraged

While Owen told Taste of Country in 2014 that he doesn’t “mess around with shoes” and feels “more comfortable” performing barefoot, audience members are encouraged to enjoy a country night out at The Amp and dress the part.

For more information and tickets, visit GRFAVail.com/Jake-Owen .