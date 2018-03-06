5 tips for Spring Skiing in Colorado

Just. Like. That.

Spring skiing has arrived in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, bringing bluebird days, warmer temperatures and soft snow for skiers and snowboarders.

With the help of Colorado Ski Country USA, here's a few tips to make the most of springtime on the slopes.

Don't forget the sunscreen

Sunscreen is a good idea all season, but it's especially important in the spring. The days are starting to get longer, the sun is higher overhead and skiers and riders who neglect to apply sunscreen are easily identified by the goggle sunburn — blazing red cheeks and a pale white forehead.

Prepare for variable weather conditions

Recommended Stories For You

Spring skiing or riding is known for being unpredictable — bluebird days can be interrupted by significant snow totals. The forecast might call for powder or carving skis, for low-light goggle lenses or just a pair of sunglasses. Experienced spring skiers and riders know to bring more gear than they'll need so they can be prepared for anything.

Dress in layers

In the spring months, temperatures can vary from below freezing in the morning to balmy in the afternoon, and also vary from the base of the mountain to the top of the lift. Rather than a single heavy coat, layering with long-sleeves and water-resistant layers allows skiers and riders to be cooler when the sun is hot — and warmer again when the wind picks up or the sun disappears.

Follow the spring skiing schedule

As spring progresses, the freeze-thaw cycle means the softest turns are often in the middle of the day. Depending on the weather, the sun will warm the snow enough for soft turns between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., leaving plenty of time for apres activities.

Take advantage of spring skiing deals and events

Spring is the time to enjoy a thriving apres ski scene, skiers and riders in hilarious costumes on the slopes, family-friendly spring events and lift ticket and lodging deals.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.