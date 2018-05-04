5 things to do around Vail this weekend

Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby may be short, but what's been dubbed "the most exciting two minutes in sports" has a long history of traditions.

According to the official Kentucky Derby website, nearly 10,000 spectators watch as 15 thoroughbred horses ran a one and a half mile course the first year it was held in 1875. The next year, the length of the race was shortened by a quarter of a mile. Today, the Kentucky Derby draws an average of 150,000 visitors.

Each year, 20 3-year-old thoroughbred horses compete. Despite all the festivities surrounding the Derby, the race itself usually takes just over two minutes. Secretariat, the racehorse holding the Kentucky Derby record, ran it in 1 minute, 59 seconds in 1973.

Locally, you can get a taste of the Kentucky Derby by attending the Vail Derby Party, a fundraiser for Children's Garden of Learning preschool. The $50 ticket includes heavy appetizers and wine and beer tickets. A silent auction will be available with great lodging, dinner deals and items from the valley's best boutiques. There will also be specialty bourbons available at the Bourbon Bar and even some rare bottles up for auction that are straight from the Four Seasons Vail's private collection and from their beverage director, Steven Teaver's personal collection.

Mint Juleps will also be poured since it is the classic drink of the Kentucky Derby and you'll feel like you are at the race track with plenty of hats and seer-sucker and brightly colored suits being worn by party goers.

All proceeds from this event go to support Children’s Garden of Learning’s financial aid program for low-income families, teacher retention, and building improvements.

Make a weekend of it and keep the party going at the Four Seasons. Room rates start at $155 per night with a $50 credit, which can be used in the spa or in the food and beverage outlets. For tickets go to http://www.vailderbyparty.eventbrite.com.

Also in Vail, the 10th Mountain Whiskey and Spirit Company will be hosting their 3rd annual Derby Day Party at their location on Bridge Street. Tickets are $35 and will be sold at the door and will include a barbecue, prizes and a mint julep cup and the first cocktail is free. Expect to see a bevy of hats and other typical Kentucky Derby fashions there as well. Party time runs from 2-6 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is sometimes mistaken for Mexico's Independence Day, which is September 16, 1810 when they gained their

sovereignty from Spain. May 5 actually marks the Mexican Army’s unlikely victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

In the U.S., the date has become associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture. Larger cities like Los Angeles, Houston and Miami will host parades, traditional dances and concerts. Closer to home, Vail Valley restaurants will serve up some authentic fare and offer margarita specials.

As Casa Mexico, where their tagline is, "Mexican food so authentic, you may leave speaking Spanish", they will be pouring two-for-one margaritas of any size and flavor. Pair that with either a Coco Culichi, which is a fresh coconut filled with seafood, a Nopalitos salad made with fresh cactus, or burritos and enchiladas. They are open for lunch and dinner and have locations in West Vail and Eagle.

Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen and Tequileria will kick off their Cinco de Mayo fiesta at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 and offer up an all you can eat taco bar featuring chicken tinga, pork al pastor and carne asada and all of the fixings for $20. They are also giving out free sombreros with special cocktail purchases. Featured margaritas will be $5 and they will be handing out prizes later that night. Maya is located in the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon.

Agave has $1 tacos, $2 drafts and $3 margaritas. They will also be pouring $4 "snake" shots, which is their Herradura Silver tequila infused with yes, you guessed it, a rattlesnake. Their Barrique tequila will be on special for $5. The Barrique tequila is their house tequila and was created in 2001 after Agave purchased a used bourbon barrel and put 120 liters of 100% blue agave silver tequila in it. Enjoy live music on their patio from 3-6 p.m. featuring the sounds of Tropical Waffle and Marty Party will take the stage indoors at 9:30 p.m. Agave is located on Highway 6 in Avon across from the Bear Lot at the base of Beaver Creek.

Highway Clean Up

Did you know that in a year's worth of time, over 10 tons of trash accumulates around the roadways here in Eagle County? On Saturday, May 5, in just three hours of time nearly 1,000 volunteers hope to gather up all that trash to keep it out of our rivers and streams and protect our environment.

The Eagle River Watershed Council is once again asking for locals to come out and share the task of picking up trash along 140 miles of Interstate 70, Highway 6, Highways6, 24 and 131 during their 18th annual Community Pride Highway Cleanup Event, presented by Vail Resorts Epic Promise.

Neighborhoods, businesses and organizations can form their own group or be placed in a group, which is then assigned to a one to two mile stretch of road.

After the trash pick up, teams and their families are invited to a complimentary thank you barbecue and beer at the Broken Arrow Restaurant at the base of Arrowhead. The variety of trash found during the collection is pretty amazing and the team who finds the most unusual item will be awarded the Golden Toilet Seat award at the barbecue.

In just three hours of time, you can do a world of good for your community. Orange vests and trash bags will be provided. Wear sturdy shoes, sunscreen, gloves and bring water to stay comfortable along the roadsides. To find out more and to join a team, please call 970.827.5406 or go to http://www.ewrc.org.

4th Annual JAMboree for Mountain Tots Preschool

On Sunday, May 6, bring the kids out for some fun at the JAMboree at Brush Creek Park Pavilion. This is the fourth annual fundraiser for Mountain Tots preschool in Eagle. The kids will love the bounce houses, crafts and police and fire trucks, while the adults enjoy live music, a silent auction, beer and a bake sale. Spend the day there as the event goes from 12-5 p.m. and food and drinks are available during that time to keep the kids happy.

This is the preschool's largest fundraising event and last year they were able to raise over $8,000. Mountain Tots has been serving families in Eagle County since 1974 and proceeds from this event will ensure that Mountain Tots is around for years to come.

9HealthFair

With insurance costs on the rise, being an advocate and knowing what is going on with your own body is key. The 9HealthFair is the perfect starting point to take charge of your health by participating in free and low-cost screenings.

Outward appearances don't necessarily tell the story of what is going on inside, especially when it comes to cholesterol and blood pressure data. Sometimes the healthiest looking people don't know what health troubles could lurk inside of them.

Health fair sites are located all throughout Colorado, but this Saturday, May 5, Gypsum Creek Middle School will be hosting an event from 7:30 -11:30 a.m. The event is first come, first serve but you can register in advance online to get your screenings sent to you in about a week. If you don't register online, you can expect to see your results in two to four weeks.

Also, fasting isn't necessary with the screenings that the 9HealthFair will be offering, but food will be available for purchase in case you do get hungry in between screenings.

All types of free screenings will be available such as blood pressure, body fat, foot, hand, hearing and vision screenings, just to name a few. Low cost screenings include a blood count screening for $25, a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test for $35, and a colon cancer screening kit for $30.

In addition to the health screenings, you will have the opportunity to speak individually with a health care professional about any health concerns you have. They'll review your results and make recommendations and can point you in the right direction for taking charge of your health by providing referrals or next steps.

For a list of screenings and to register, visit their website at http://www.9healthfair.org.