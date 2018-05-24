6 events at Beaver Creek this June

Beaver Creek is kicking off its summer season in true Colorado fashion with the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival and Craft Beer Festival. During the month of June, the resort celebrates summer with all sorts of activities for people of all ages.

Here's a look at what's coming to the Beav' during June:

June 21 & 28

17th annual Beaver Creek Rodeo Series

A true rodeo experience with that uniquely Beaver Creek touch returns to the rodeo grounds in Avon on June 21. Every Thursday night, professional riders take center stage while attendees are invited to take part in a range interactive events like mutton bustin' for the kids or a team burro race for brave adults. Tickets are available starting the week of the event or at the gate, with VIP and VVIP ticketing options to upgrade your experience. New this year: Enjoy the rodeo pre-party in Beaver Creek Village, the Gold Dust Rodeo Festival featuring Western-themed vendors, kid-friendly fun and more. Thursday nights are rodeo nights, so put on some cowboy boots and join in on the fun.

June 22

In the Kitchen with Splendido

Join executive chef Brian Ackerman for a culinary demonstration followed by an intimate wine-paired luncheon at Splendido at the Chateau.

June 23

Summer Solstice Trail Run

Partnering with Vail Valley Charitable Fund and the Vail Rec District, Beaver Creek presents the Summer Solstice Trail Run. Runners are treated to a gorgeous course through Beaver Creek Resort on the longest day of the year. The race begins and ends in Beaver Creek's Creekside Park and is full of beautiful alpine views along the way. Following the race, lunch is provided by The Dusty Boot. Races get going at 9 a.m.

June 27

Beaver Creek Outdoor Yoga

Guests of all levels are invited to practice with certified instructors during the Beaver Creek Outdoor Yoga series. The unmatched scenic backdrop of Beaver Creek Mountain offers the ultimate setting for finding balance and meditative rejuvenation. Classes are held each Wednesday, June 27 through Aug. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. and are complimentary in partnership with the Club at Allegria Spa.

June 27

Concerts by the Creek

One of the valley's best kept secrets, Concerts by the Creek is Beaver Creek's Wednesday evening free live music series. Enjoy the music as the sun sets on the mountains from Creekside Park. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and snacks and drinks are available for purchase, so all you need to bring are a blanket and some friends. Make it a complete Beaver Creek evening with complementary ice skating for all concert-goers.

June 29

Village FAC (Friday Afternoon Club)

Friday Afternoon Club — an Eagle County tradition — comes to Beaver Creek Village this summer. Every Friday, from June 29 through Aug. 24, bring the whole family out to the Beaver Creek plaza for live music, shopping, and more. Try a bite from one of the local restaurants, or purchase a beverage and soak up the summer sun at the Plaza Pavilion, located at the west end of the ice rink.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.