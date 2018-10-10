6 places to purchase marijuana near Vail

It's no secret that marijuana is legal in Colorado, and it's also no secret that Coloradoans (and those that travel through) enjoy indulging in some pot-related entertainment. But where do those that indulge pick up their goods? Here are six places in the Vail Valley to do just that:

High Country Healing (40801 US-6, Avon)

With products from nearly 50 different brands, there's plenty to go around here. Whether you're looking for edibles or extract, they've got you covered. What really makes this place standout, however, is their PYOB (Pick Your Own Bud) program, allowing customers to, well, pick their own bud rather than purchase prepackaged product.

Native Roots (41290 US-6, Avon)

Offering aid from "inspired and knowledgeable 'budtenders,'" Native Roots never leaves anyone hanging. Not sure what strain to go with after a day on the slopes? They'll help you figure it out. Don't know what kind of treat you'll enjoy to unwind after work? They do—just ask.

Rocky Road Remedies (40818 US-6, Avon)

Selling a wide variety of products from flower to edibles and CBD products, you can't go wrong here. They offer high quality products because they believe that the quality of life (and thereby the quality of their bud) should be high.

Roots Rx (40690 US-6, Avon)

210 Edwards Village Boulevard, Edwards

Recreational products at prescription strength, Colorado's most natural high, 22 strains, a slew of topical and edible products and even seeds to grow your own hash; Roots Rx sets the bar high. If you're not already convinced, check out their blog, highlighting discounts and new products, to get the full low down.

Tumbleweed (40928 US-6, Avon)

57 Edwards Access Road, Edwards

The homepage of their website reads "let the good times roll," so you know this place is sure to be a good time. Not only does the dispensary offer over 60 strains daily, but they also offer a brief education on marijuana, listing key terms and their definitions on their website, as well as links to other useful resources.

Sweet Leaf Pioneer (1286 Chambers Avenue, Eagle)

Not only do they offer the typical products for both recreational and medicinal users, but they also offer call-ahead orders for hose on a roll. The best part? They're located only 10 minutes from the Eagle airport, so if you have a tough flight, you can unwind without going out of your way.