6 yoga classes to celebrate International Yoga Day today

Mountain Soul Yoga is also offering a summer solstice class today.

Special to the Daily

Today is International Yoga Day, so roll out your mats and hop into Warrior II. The Vail Valley has plenty of practices today to get your flow on, whether you prefer heated vinyasa or zenned-out yin. Bonus: today is also the Summer Solstice. Here are six classes later today to get you in the festive spirit.

Noon – 1 p.m. Ignite Flow with Georgina Banker

“Embody the water and fire elements through creative Vinyasa Yoga, where a fluid pace dissolves the rigid patterns of everyday life and the transformational fire of dynamic core work and fortifying standing poses cultivates energy, focus and discipline. Suitable for all levels.”

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Summer Soulstice with Julia Clarke

“In this practice, we’ll explore the the evolution from sacred prostrations to sun salutations to the fluid, circular movement patterns of Shiva Rea’s Prana Vinyasa™ Yoga as an expression of our circumambulation of the sun and to prepare us for loving backbends. We will conclude by balancing the flames of summer with Restorative Yoga, meditation, and cooling pranayama to invoke balance and ease. Some yoga experience is helpful but a sense of adventure is all you need to enjoy this class.”

Noon – 1 p.m. Noon Yoga with John Miskell

“Step away from your desk and take a break during this upbeat and energetic Vinyasa Yoga practice. Noon yoga is designed for all levels and will give you the opportunity to relax and recharge for the rest of your day.”

4:15 – 5:05 p.m. Karma Yoga with Yoga Teacher in Training

“Join us for a 50-minute class with a qualified teacher trainee. Class will be an all levels vinyasa practice for only $5.”

Noon – 1 p.m. Power with Julie Kiddoo

“An energizing, challenging and powerful class that will leave you feeling rinsed and revitalized. Expect to move, sweat and leave transformed. This is based on Baptiste Yoga’s ‘Journey Into Power’ sequence and suitable for all levels. These classes are heated up to 95 degrees.”

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Power Beats with Cheryl Goldberg

The same as Revolution’s power class, but with a bumpin’ playlist.

Bonus: If you’re not able to make it to a class, there’s plenty of free yoga practices available on YouTube that capture many styles and flows.