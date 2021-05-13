7 food trucks attending 2nd Friday ARTWalk in Eagle, as well as featured artists

Lupita Flores stands next to her pieces “City” and “Half Rings.” Flores is a local Latina artist whose work will be featured at EagleARTS@ARTSPaCE workshop and gallery on Friday during ARTwalk.



EagleARTS will present the 2nd Friday ARTwalk Food Truck Fiesta from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday to kick off its outdoor summer series. With Broadway closed between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street, local artists and businesses will have outdoor booths, specials, dine-in and take-out food as well as featured artists and gifts.

Businesses along Broadway in Eagle will also be open late.

“We’re also thrilled to have over seven food trucks joining us from throughout Colorado, including Cheese Love Grill, Cirque Kitchen, The Rolling Fork, and Lucky Mary’s Baking and Sweets Company,” the event announcement says.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting an exhibit at its Eagle Gallery at 108 Second Street of original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography. Mountain Lifestyle Properties will be hosting an Art Lounge featuring Margaret Verite’s Broken Arm series of paintings representing the pain, passion, struggle, and little victories one goes through during recovery, which she painted over the last year with her non-dominant hand. And the EagleARTS@ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery will be featuring works by Lupita Flores, plus 13 other fine art and ceramic artists and jewelers.

Attendees are requested to wear masks and maintain the county’s social distancing guidelines. For more information, visit eaglearts.org or search for the “Summer 2nd Friday ARTwalks” event on Facebook, or contact EagleARTs at 970-445-2766

About Eagle ARTS

EagleARTS is a non-profit organization that seeks to enhance the quality of life in Eagle, CO through the development of Arts & Culture. ARTwalk sponsors include ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery, KATCH of the Day, the Town of Eagle, Mountain Lifestyle Properties, and Alpine Bank.