7 Hermits Brewing Company expands to Vail

7 Hermits Brewing Company has opened a second location in Vail Village at the top of Bridge Street.

The location doesn't have a brewery in it, but still serves 7 Hermits beer. The bar hosts a few guests taps and acts as a full bar—much like at the Eagle location—because Owner Matt Marple recognizes that not everyone wants to drink beer all the time.

Marple had been looking for a second location for a year and a half and nearly opened one in Lionshead Village before eventually finding this location.

The bar is a partnership with a few other businesses, as Crespelle serves food there, and Black Tie Ski Rentals offers by-appointment fittings and rentals in the back; the bar is about 60 feet away from Gondola One.

The partnerships are part of an effort to build up and support locally owned businesses.

The bar opened on opening day, Nov. 16, and provides the opportunity for skiers to have quick access to a brew.

"It's a great apres scene," said David Segerdahl, an owner of Crespelle. "People are walking around and buying stuff when they come down into Vail. It's about to be a fun and crazy season."

General Manager Cameron Ferguson agrees.

"We're so close to the gondola," Ferguson said. "People have an opportunity to grab a beer while they're putting their boots on or to take a break or to come in after they're done."

However, it's not just the out-of-towners that the new location is trying to appeal to, but to the locals as well.

"I'll be doing a new mug club here," said Marple. "And locals will get a discount."

Additionally, Marple noted that he and his brewing team have big plans for the new location beer-wise.

"The location in Eagle has about 12 different styles and we can move the beer so fast that the tanks never sit empty," Marple said. "This location will allow us to get into more experimental (beers) than ever before."

Similarly, in order to pair better with the beers offered, Crespelle's menu will be slightly expanded.

"We had the opportunity to pair great food with great booze," said Segerdahl. "So it was a no-brainer to let (7 Hermits) take the reigns."

Perhaps the most important part of the new location: Marple and his crew remodeled it in just 45 days, and they're already on the lookout for a third location.