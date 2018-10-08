7 things to do in Leadville this fall

Fall is a quiet season in Leadville and Twin Lakes, Colorado; it's after the summer vacationers and before the snow-lovers. Trails and restaurants are calm, and lodging rates are lower for shoulder season. If you need more reasons to visit, here are seven things you can do on a fun fall mountain escape:

Enjoy Great Weather

Fall in Leadville often means warm, sunny days and occasional snowy peaks. While it's always a good idea to check the weather forecast before climbing up high, the summer thunderstorms usually roll out in early fall, leaving some of the best hiking and biking weather of the year.

Explore Un-crowded Trails

With kids back in school and football season in full swing, the trails near Leadville and Twin Lakes offer a peaceful wilderness escape. Enjoy the quiet and the welcoming weather for biking and hiking, and even have the off-road adventures to yourself.

See a Ghost Town

To visit the ghosts of yesteryear, head to the East Side Mining District just above Leadville. There you'll find the remains of Leadville's silver mining boom days, from looming headframes to creaky ore houses that once bustled with miners. Drive up Toledo Street to California Gulch, and just to the north of where the Mineral Belt Trail crosses the road, you can read about the spooky happenings in nearby mines. Decide for yourself if the stories are true.

Celebrate Halloween

A town full of 120-year-old Victorian buildings offers a great ambiance for Halloween! Bring the kids and enjoy the Leadville Pumpkin Patch (Saturday, Oct. 27), Stapleton Manor Haunted House (Saturday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, 31) and Halloween Trick or Treat Street (Wednesday, Oct. 31); run and bike with monsters at the Haunted Hills Race (Sunday, Oct. 28) and visit Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery … if you dare.

Bag a Big One

Fall means hunting season, and the wilderness surrounding Leadville and Twin Lakes make for excellent hunting. Ride horseback into a pack camp or go on a guided hunt with Halfmoon Packing and Outfitting. Hone your skills at Leadville's public shooting range. See Colorado Parks & Wildlife for info on hunting seasons, licenses, and more.

Golf at North America's Highest Course

Mt. Massive Golf Course is also a very scenic course, set at the base of Colorado's two highest peaks. The course is open until Sunday, Oct. 14, with foot golf and disc golf as well.

Soak or Swim

Warm up in the Lake County Aquatic Center's hot tub and sauna. Bring the whole family to swim laps at our indoor pool and shimmy up the Aqua Climb wall.

No matter what choose, you'll find plenty to do in Leadville in the autumn.