7 things to know about the Powabunga music festival

On Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, a brand new music festival will hit Vail. Powabunga will join the likes of Vail Jazz Festival, the Bonfire Block Party and more in bringing artists to the valley to share their talents. Here are eight things to know about Powabunga:

It’s not your average festival

Powabunga stands out among area festivals by focusing on a genre that we don’t often hear in these parts: electronica. Artists like Zhu and De Lux will take the stage at Ford Park this year to bring in a whole new sound.

“We have worked hard to create a world-class experience with top-notch audio and visual production,” said Austin Gavlak, producer of the festival.

It’s getting a little help from the Town of Vail

According to Gavlak, the Commission on Special Events with the Town of Vail offered to fund the festival after hearing Gavlak’s pitch last fall. Gavlak and his partner, Alex Ballesteros, have been working in entertainment for a decade, and have been working on bringing something to Vail for many years now.

“Powabunga” pays tribute to Vail

“We wanted a name that would let people know that this weekend was going to be something wildly different,” Gavlak said.

Obviously, a play on the words “cowabunga” (an expression of excitement) and “powder” (duh), Gavlak and his team felt the name “captured the joy of spring skiing culture.”

Recommended Stories For You

The artists coming are no joke

The festival will feature Bob Moses, a Grammy-nominated duo; Zhu, a rising star on Spotify and the “hidden gem,” Justin Jay.

“(Justin Jay) just had one of their songs featured on a Super Bowl commercial, their live band is incredibly unique and his after-party DJ set is going to be rowdy,” Gavlak said.

Gavalak also noted that band De Lux is sure to be fun (calling them a “hybrid of Talking Heads and LCD Sound System”), and ISHI will captivate the audience.

There’s more than just music

Saturday, March 23, will feature a pre-ski costume contest. Powabunga resident Beschloo will entertain with disco tracks while judges view costumes from four categories: best onesie, best denim, best duo and best-in-show.

Afterparties will also take place both Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. at Vail Ale House.

This is only the beginning

Simply put, Gavlak said: “This is just the beginning. We have big plans on how to expand what Powabunga brings to town in the future.”

You can get your tickets now

According to Gavlak, tickets are selling fast. They can be purchased at powabungafest.com. Two-day tickets cost $125 ($299 for VIP), Friday general admission is $69 ($169 for VIP), Saturday general admission costs $59 (VIP costs $155). Tickets to the afterparties can also be purchased for Friday ($25) and Saturday ($30). Ticket packages and lodging specials can also be purchased online.