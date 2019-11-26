7 yoga classes on Thanksgiving morning to cultivate gratitude

Anahata Yoga offers a regular schedule of classes seven days a week as well as several workshops each month.

Jon Resnick | Special to the Daily

Be grateful for your flow this Thanksgiving Day, and Namaste right into the stressful holiday seasons. These Thursday morning yoga classes will help you destress before the slurry of Turkey Day craziness and beyond, as well as center you and remind you why we have these celebrations in the first place.

All-Levels Vinyasa

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Yoga off Broadway in Eagle will host this vinyasa class: perfect for out-of-town guests or inexperienced yogis, this typical class will capture all the basic moves and offer modifications, either for more advanced postures or easier ones.

Gravy Flow

Just as the gravy flows down your slice or turkey or erupts from your mashed potato volcano, this fire-stroking flow will ignite the body and help yogis flow into their Thanksgiving celebrations with gratitude. The class runs from 8:30-10 a.m.

Align and Flow

Revolution Power Yoga, located in Traer Creek in Avon, has cancelled most of its classes for the holiday, but it will have an 8:30-9:30 a.m. flow that will be paced slower than its typical classes. The class is heated to 85 degrees.

Burn the Bird Yoga

The Athletic Club at the Westin is hosting two classes: this and the noon-1 p.m. yoga for stiff people flow. This heated yoga class, from 9-10:15 a.m., will naturally get you sweating before you get the meat sweats from all that turkey at dinner. The Westin is also hosting two other workout classes. There’s a HIIT circuit from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and a Jump Board Reformer class (only open to five people, so sign up in advance) from 10-11 a.m.

Grateful Flow

Minturn’s Anahata Yoga & Wellness Owner Chelsea Winters is hosting a free, all-levels flow from 9-10 a.m. The flow will be most focused on mindfulness, gratitude and will bump the Grateful Dead. Online signups at anahatayogaco.com is highly encouraged, and there is a waitlist as of this writing. Be sure to bring a canned good for donation as your entry ticket.

Gratitude and Grace: Shambhala Drala

This class runs from 10-11:30 p.m. and is free to members and costs $20 to drop in. The flow will use mantras to help yogis explore the act of showing up for themselves and the pillars of gratitude: honor, humility, contentment and faith.

Yoga for Stiff People

This is the second class of the day at the Westin Athletic Club: the other is the Burn the Bird heated class from 9-10:15 a.m. This class, from noon-1 p.m. will focus on stretching tight muscles and opening up the body.