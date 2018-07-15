8 custom-built playhouses up for bid Saturday, July 21 (video)

You could make your child or grandchild very happy if you decide to take home one of eight uniquely designed playhouses that are up for auction through Saturday, July 21 and also do some good along the way.

It's all part of the Playhouse Project, which enlisted the skills of the valley's best architects, designers and building companies to come up with amazing playhouses complete with such features as slides, swings, hammocks and even outdoor decks for little folks.

"The houses that were created are amazing examples of the high end craftsmanship that goes into many of our homes here in the valley," said Holli Snyder, event visionary and producer for Colorado Mountain News Media, parent company of the Vail Daily. "None of the playhouses are alike and every one is a work of art in its own right."

Nottingham Park in Avon has been the site and source of much delight as children have had the opportunity to go in, through and around these structures since June 14, the date the playhouses were revealed to the public for the first time.

The town of Avon's Playhouse Project will culminate Saturday, July 21, with a special auction event planned at Nottingham Park. All eight houses are now up for auction to the highest bidder online at http://www.playhouseprojects.org and the majority of the proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital as well as the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley.

"The Vail Board of Realtors was thrilled to be part of such a community minded project. Our Vail Board of Realtors Foundation helps those in our community who have endured a catastrophic illness, injury or event and it's funds from events like these that let us help people out who are in need of assistance," said Crissy Rumford, 2018 chair of the Vail Board of Realtors.

Interested parties can bid online for one of the eight hand crafted playhouses through 12:30 p.m. on July 21 or show up on site at the park between 10:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. They will have representatives on hand to help people bid on their favorite house live from the site. Vote for your favorite playhouse before midnight on Monday, July 16 at http://www.playhouseprojects.org.

On Tuesday afternoon, July 17, the houses will be fenced off so they can be prepped for the buyers. The public will not be able to play in the houses after Tuesday. Buyers will be responsible for moving costs of the houses to their final destination. A moving partner will be on site to arrange moving for all buyers.

For more information, visit http://www.playhouseprojects.org.