8 free concerts this week: from classical music to classic jam bands

It’s been said that people can see free live music every day of the week in the Vail Valley. This week, that dream is almost realized, with free shows from Tuesday to Saturday. Here are 8 opportunities to see free music this week.

Tuesday, July 23

Bravo! Vail: Janácek & Shostakovich

Aristo Sham, the 2019 Bravo! Vail piano fellow will play with a string quartet at the Vail Interfaith Chapel. With violinists Jonathan Ong and Dorothy Ro and cellists Abigail Rojansky and Johnathan Dormand, the five musicians will play Janácek’s String Quartet No. 2 “Intimate Letters”and Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet, Op. 57. The music starts at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

AvonLIVE!: Freddy Jones Band with Tierro Band

The Freddy Jones Band headlines this week’s free concert in Avon’s Notthingham Park and Pavillion. With a dreamy blend of roots rock, the Freddy Jones Band has been active since the 1992 debut of its self-titled album. Tierro Band, the opener, will bring a “gypsy funk get-down vibe,” according to the band’s website. Music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

ShowDown Town: Kendall Street Company

The Kendall Street Company plays the fourth installment of the ShowDown Town free Thursday night concert series in Eagle. Hosted at the Eagle River Park at 6:30 p.m., the band plays classic jam music, born out of its history forming at the University of Virginia and traversing the East Coast for concerts since 2013.

Thursday, July 25

Minturn Summer Concert Series: Shawn Nelson Band with special guest Rodney Coquia

Shawn Nelson, a country musician who recently moved to Golden from Austin, Texas, will play in the Minturn Summer Concert Series at the Little Beach Park. Opener Rodney Coquia will join him. The concert starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Bravo! Vail: Brass Project Community Concert

The first of two Brass Project Bravo! Vail dates this summer will feature Brian Olson and Theo Van Dyck on trumpet; Cort Roberts on horn; Oliver Barrett and Daniel Schwalbach on trombone and Jake Fewx, Tuba. Selections will be announced from the stage, and the show starts at 11 a.m. at the Golden Eagle Senior Center.

Thursday, July 25

Bravo! Vail: Gilbertson & Ravel

Later in the day at 1 p.m. Thursday, Bravo! has another free performance. The aforementioned string quartet – Ong, Ro, Rojansky and Dormand,– will play Gilbertson’s String Quartet and Ravel’s String Quartet in F major. The string quartet will once again play at the Vail Intervfaith Chapel.

Friday, July 26

Vail Jazz: DKO

The Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk series brings free live music each Friday through Aug. 23 to the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Edwards. This week’s musical guest is DKO, which brings a nontraditional electric trombone funk sound that relies on high energy and a rare on-stage MacBook – rare for the genre, anyway. The show is at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

Bravo! Vail: The Brass Project

The Brass Project returns for a concert on Saturday at 6 p.m. The same group of instrumentalists – Olson, Van Dyck, Roberts, Barrett, Schwalbach and Fewx – will play a selection from Bach, Franklin and others at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel.