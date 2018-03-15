8 places to party near Vail on St. Patrick’s Day

I'm feeling lucky this St. Patrick's Day, how about you?

The day started out as a religious observance — of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland — and has since become a day to celebrate the luck of the Irish by wearing green, drinking green drinks and eating green foods.

In the name of St. Patrick, here's a few parties and events happening across the valley.

VAIL

Shamrock Shuffle

Get out your green and join the seventh annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle snowshoe race, featuring a 5K, 10K and kids' 1K Fun Run. The event is family-friendly and includes race categories. The Shamrock Shuffle takes place at Vail Nordic Center from 4 to 6 p.m. A post-race party goes down at Grill on the Gore. Cost is $35 on race day, $25 for students. For more information, visit http://www.vailrec.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Live music at Vail Ale House

It's a local musician's party at the Ale House. Members of Bonfire Dub and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue featuring Rob Eaton of Dark Star Orchestra are teaming up for one giant evening of music to celebrate St. Paddy's Day. Music starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Follow Vail Ale House on Facebook for more information and for upcoming performances.

Live music at Vail Brewing Co.

Coral Creek, an Americana/newgrass band, plays a St. Patrick's Day Party at VBC from 6 to 9 p.m. The band performs original music of Chris Thompson and Bill McKay (formerly of Leftover Salmon and Derek Trucks Band). Coral Creek is a Colorado band based on the Front Range playing high energy shows featuring country, bluegrass, blue, jamband and more. Follow Vail Brewing Co. on Facebook for more information and for upcoming events.

AVON

German meets Ireland at Prosit

Cannon Fodder Bluegrass performs at Prosit's St. Patrick's Day Party from 5 to 8 p.m. The German beer spot in Avon will be turning into an Irish pub for the day with specials on Guinness, Jameson, Irish car bombs as well as corned beef and cabbage. Follow Ein Prosit on Facebook for more information and upcoming events.

EDWARDS

Spend St. Patrick's Day at Harvest

Brent Gordon and Dave Wilson will be performing at Harvest at the Sonnenalp Club from 6 to 9 p.m. Dinner specials include lamb shepherd's pie and an Irish Reuben. Visit http://www.harvestvail.com.

Catch the tourney at Old Edwards Tavern

With seven big screen TVs, Old Edwards Tavern is hosting a St. Patrick's Day celebration in conjunction with the college basketball tournament. There will be drink specials on Jameson, car bombs and Guinness anytime there's a tournament game on. Call 970-926-4455.

EAGLE

'Green' St. Patrick's Day Party at 7 Hermits

In Eagle, 7 Hermits Brewery continues its free Sweet Leaf Pioneer Concert Series on Saturday, March 17. The green St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off at 8 p.m. and will feature local band Renegade Sons with special guest Larry Dutmer on drums and Adam Palmer on keyboards. Sweet Leaf Pioneer will have a booth set up to win prizes at the store (not selling actual marijuana). There will also be other members of the marijuana industry there. For more information, follow Sweet Leaf Pioneer and 7 Hermits on Facebook.

Bonfire Brewing's St Patrick's Day Celebration

At Bonfire, St. Patrick's Day is a great excuse to wear green and drink beer. The brewery is hosting a free party from 6 p.m. to midnight with live music by The Runway Grooms starting at 7 p.m. Bonfire will also be releasing two specialty beers — a Green Brush Creek Blonde Ale and the Bucket of Blood. Visit http://www.BonfireBrewing.com.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.