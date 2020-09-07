8 Vail Valley beers to drink on National Beer Lover’s Day

Today is Labor Day, and we love three-day weekends and backyard barbecues that come with (just be careful with your flame: officials confirmed suspicions that the Grizzly Creek Fire was “human caused.”)

This year, Labor Day also falls on National Beer Lover’s Day. If there’s one thing that pairs well with the last days of summer, it’s an ice cold beer. Whether you’re heading out for a pint, or picking some up to drink at home, here are some of the best hop-laden creations from Vail Valley breweries.

Pete’s Stash Pale Ale

The 38th annual Great American Beer Festival took place in Denver Oct. 3-5, 2019. Vail Brewing Co. won two bronze medals, its first medals ever at the Great American Beer Festival.

Brewery: Vail Brewing Co.

Style: Pale Ale

ABV: 6%

This classic in the VBC lineup won a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Fest last year. It’s crushable, and contains Falconer’s Flight, Simcoe and Mosaic hops. “Pete’s Stash is our tribute to the founding fathers of Vail,” VBC writes on its website. This is available at local liquor stores and some restaurants in cans.

Watermelon Lime Gose

Brewery: Vail Brewing Co.

Style: Sour ale

ABV: 4.8%

This beer is a sour so crisp and refreshing it’s hard to tell that it’s even a beer. This summer special is on tap at the EagleVail brewery. See if you can pick up on the pinch of pink Himalayan salt they add.

Firestarter IPA

Bonfire Brewing’s extensive draft list features styles as classic as IPAs and as diverse as Farmhouse Saisons.

Brewery: Bonfire Brewing

Style: West Coast IPA

ABV: 6.6%

Bonfire’s flagship IPA is a Vail Valley classic because it’s clean and refreshing, just the way you want your not-too-heavy IPAs. The West Coast-style means it’s lighter than hazy New England styles, and Amarillo and Centennial hops add bitterness and aroma. This is available at local liquor stores and some restaurants in cans.

Weekly Slushies

Brewery: Bonfire Brewing

Style: Hard seltzer

ABV: 6%

I’ll be straight up with you: I have drank quite a few of these this summer, and they’re fantastic. Adult slushies are great, but when you add Bonfire’s own seltzer base, homemade fruit purée that changes every week and run it through a slushie machine, you’ve got yourself something special. As of Sept. 2, the flavor this week is peach: a perfect way to round out the summer.

Vail Tale Pale Ale

GRB Lager, Dark Chocolate Coffee Stout and Great Sex Honey Lager.

Brewery: Gore Range Brewery

Style: Pale Ale

ABV: 6%

This brew is perfect for Labor Day weekend because it drinks as easy as a Bud Light or a Coors Latté, but tastes much better (and less like college). And, it only uses Cascade hops — Gore Range calls it the “Granddaddy of American Hops” because it was the first variety of domestically grown hops and helped ignite American craft beer in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Great Sex Honey Lager

Brewery: Gore Range Brewery

Style: Lager

ABV: 6%

The taste is as romantic as the name, with citrus and floral notes, backed up by, you guessed it, honey. It has Cascade and experimental Citrus Grapefruit hops.

Fire It Up!

In addition to beers on tap at 7 Hermits Brewing Company in Eagle, there’s also beer cocktails.

Brewery: 7 Hermits Brewery

Style: American Lager

ABV: 5.2%

No list of iconic Vail Valley beers would be complete without Fire It Up! This lager infuses green chile into the brewing process. The result is a surprisingly spicy and simultaneously delicious brew that will leave you refreshed and wanting more.

Covehefe

Brewery: 7 Hermits Brewery

Style: Hefeweizen

ABV: 4.8%

This traditional German Hefeweisen has the traditional notes of banana — that comes from the type of yeast used — and clove mint. It gets its name from the “covfefe” meme from a few years ago, where Donald Trump tweeted “covfefe:” turns out it was a typo for the word “coverage,” but it’s often used to refer to coffee.