‘80s parties and costumes, Taj Mahal, family fun at Beaver Creek and tunes at Broken Arrow: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 3/25/22

‘80s party at Après Vail

Après Vail Spring Series continues this weekend with ‘80s theme parties. Local cover band Rewind will play at Golden Peak on Saturday afternoon.

Rewind/Courtesy photo

In addition to the weekly concerts and DJs, the Après Vail Spring Series is hosting a theme party this weekend. The Vail Ultimate 80’s Weekend will feature ‘80s tunes spinning, ‘80s cover bands rockin’ and plenty of neon, one-piece ski suits and Zinka!

Vail Ultimate ‘80s Weekend will be happening this Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the base of Golden Peak. Friday is “Rock of 80s” who will be doing an acoustic set followed by a full band set from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday is local favorite Rewind from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Amanda Ray and the Raygunomics from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be costume contest during the set changes each day with prizes for first, second and third place.

In addition to the ‘80s weekend, there will be the regularly scheduled entertainment:

Friday

Mountain Top Music

Eagle’s Nest DJ

Mr. Groove spinning tunes

1 to 3 p.m.

Spinning on the Square

Arrabelle Ice Rink in Lionshead

Live music by Courtney Hampton

3 to 6 p.m.

Note: This is the last weekend that the ice rink will be open at Arrabelle

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by D.E.F. Trio + 1

3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Mountain Top Music

Mid-Vail

DJ Pippen spinning tunes

1 to 3 p.m.

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Turntable Review Trio

3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Après on the Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Kenny Lee Young

3 to 6 p.m.

Teton Gravity Research Film

International Bridge jumbo screen

6 p.m.

Go to VailApres.com for more information

Taj Mahal at Vilar

Taj Mahal and his sextet will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Saturday.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

If you haven’t seen a show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this season, time is running out. Come find out why the Vilar Performing Arts Center, located beneath the ice rink on the plaza level of Beaver Creek, is such a unique venue and one that is a favorite among artists who perform on its intimate stage.

This Saturday, the VPAC welcomes blues legend Taj Mahal. This Grammy Award-winning musician has been playing for decades around the world and is bringing his sextet to the Vilar at 7:30 p.m. Don’t delay, this show is bound to sell out. Tickets are $78 for reserved seating and $58 for students 18 years old or younger with a valid student identification. Go to VilarPAC.org for tickets and more information.

Here are a few fun facts about Taj Mahal according to his website, tajblues.com .

He was born Henry St. Claire Fredericks, Jr. on May 17, 1942. His father was a jazz pianist, composer and arranger of Caribbean descent. His mother was from South Carolina and was a school teacher and a gospel singer.

Mahal learned how to play over 20 instruments including the piano, clarinet, trombone, harmonica, mandolin, banjo and guitar.

In addition to music, Mahal loved farming and went to the University of Massachusetts Amhurst and studied agriculture and veterinary science.

In the 60s, Mahal moved to California, debuted his self-titled album, and even appeared in the film, “The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus,” featuring The Rolling Stones, The Who and others.

In addition to his multitude of albums, Mahal has released several children’s albums on the Music for Little People label

He has won three Grammy Awards. He is also a member of the Blues Hall of Fame and has a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Music Association.

Bloom at Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom, a spring festival for families on the plaza at Beaver Creek after the slopes close. Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo



Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom from now through March 27. After a day on the slopes, head to the ice rink and the plaza level for family entertainment and fun activities. Grab you free chocolate chip cookie at Cookie Time at 3 p.m. and either take a few more runs until the main mountain lifts close at 4 p.m. and then head to the plaza for some ice skating, dining, shopping and entertainment with Bloom, bringing fun to your day after the slopes close.

Friday

Fire Show by the Frost Flowers

Treat yourself to a unique performance in the village

6 p.m.

Saturday

FunFest with DJ Courtney

Play carnival-style games, win prizes

4 – 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy the extra seating areas around the ice rink and Beaver Creek Village and remember that you can enjoy an adult beverage within the Common Consumption Area. Just stop by one of the bars and restaurants and ask the bartender to put your beverage into a CCA cup and that will allow you to walk around with your drink, and wander through the village or lounge on one of the overstuffed couches by the fire pits.

For more information about Beaver Creek’s springtime activities, go to BeaverCreek.com .

Live Music at Broken Arrow

Live music returns to the base of Arrowhead Mountain this Sunday with local band The Laughing Bones playing from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Laughing Bones/Courtesy photo

Live music has returned to the Broken Arrow restaurant at the base of Arrowhead Mountain. For years the popular eatery featuring Blinky’s Burgers and a large, sunny deck has been a hot spot for music on Sunday afternoons. During COVID-19, that music came to a halt, but now performers have returned to the stage, or a slice of the paved patio area, to entertain visitors and locals alike.

This Sunday, The Laughing Bones will play a variety of tunes. Next weekend there’s two days of live music with Talking in Circles playing on Saturday and The Laughing Bones again on Sunday. All shows are from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Broken Arrow is offering up drink specials throughout the shows. Look for the Broken Arrow’s signature Bloody Mary and margaritas for $10, pitchers of beer ranging from $18-$25 and pints of beer for $5-$10 depending on the beer, which ranges from Budweiser, Coors and New Belgium products to local brewers Vail Brewing Company, and others.

Come early to get a good spot on the patio. If you are coming from Bachelor Gulch or main Beaver Creek Mountain, keep in mind the lifts in Arrowhead and Bachelor Gulch close at 3:30 p.m. Parking may be tight, especially if it is a nice day. If you are done skiing or riding and just want to come and listen to the music, many people ride their beach cruisers over from Avon and Edwards.

Family Fun Day with SSCV

Experience a day of racing and cruising the terrain at Golden Peak courtesy of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail on Sunday and The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup complimentary giant slalom races on Saturday.

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail/Courtesy photo

Head over to Golden Peak for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Family Fun Day. Ski and ride where the racers train and even try racing through the gates on dual and timed courses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Lower Golden Peak.

Later that afternoon, make your way to the top of the Golden Peak Expansion where the T-Bar lift will give you access to new views and terrain to ski or ride from 2 to 3:30 p.m. View the training grounds up close and think about the 17 SSCV current athletes and past athletes who competed in Beijing at the 2022 Olympic Games.

After being on the hill, check out the new-ish Ski and Snowboard Club at their location just east of the Golden Peak Lodge and Children’s Ski and Snowboard School for après ski on the patio featuring food from Village Market and Village Bagel and non-alcoholic beverages. Word has it that prizes will be awarded by Hotronic and Phunkshun Wear.

Skiers and snowboarders will need to have their own pass or lift ticket for the day, but registration will get you a complementary participation credential to access the on-hill and après ski portions of the day. Check in at the SSCV Clubhouse at 598 Vail Valley Drive between 10 and 11 am. Register in advance or day-of between 10 and 11 a.m. Find out more by going to VailTownSeries.com and clicking on Family Fun Days at Golden Peak.

On Saturday, SSCV will host The Steadman Clinic Vail Cup. Saturday’s event is the fourth of four complimentary competitions for kids with a birth year of 2006 or younger. Skiers and snowboarders can test their skills in giant slalom on Saturday. Awards will be given out to the top five in each age group. For more details and to register, go to VailCup.com .