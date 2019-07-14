Vail Jazz organizes weekend concerts at the Vail Farmers' Market, which is followed by Sunday night jazz at Remedy.

Special to the Daily

It’s quite the lineup this week for free shows in the Vail Valley: Sunday, July 14, is filled with jazz; Tuesday, July 16, brings North Carolina six-piece Big Something to Hot Summer Nights; Wednesday offers the final Vail Summer Bluegrass concert of the season as well as the 20-person March Fourth coming to Nottingham Lake in Avon; Thursday (the new Friday) has free music at Beaver Creek, Minturn and Eagle; with the week rounding out with the first Cordillera Sounds of Summer concert of the season on Friday.

Sunday, July 14

Vail Jazz at the Market

East Meadow Drive, Vail

On Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. at the Vail Farmers Market & Art Show, hear Vail Jazz at the Market. Grab lunch from one of the vendors at the market and be sure to peruse other offerings as well. Vail Jazz at the Market runs through Aug. 25.

Vail Jazz at The Remedy

The Remedy, Four Seasons Vail

On Sundays following the Vail Farmers Market & Art Show, Vail Jazz at The Remedy takes place at 8 p.m. at Four Seasons Vail. Hosted by keyboard guru Tony Gulizia with Brian Loftus on drums, Vail Jazz at The Remedy is a popular free concert — however, you might want to purchase a cocktail or food from The Remedy.

Tuesday, July 16

Hot Summer Nights: Big Something

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

The free Hot Summer Nights concert series on Tuesdays continues with six-piece powerhouse Big Something taking the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater stage at 6:30 p.m. Based in North Carolina, the band brings its alternative rock sound and high-energy performance to Vail.

Up next in the series:

July 16: Big Something

Aug. 20: The California Honeydrops

Aug. 27: Bone Diggers: A Star-Studded Exploration of the Paul Simon Songbook.

The Vail Summer Bluegrass series is for all ages and takes place in Solaris Plaza in Vail Village.

John-Ryan Lockman | Weekly file photo

Wednesday, July 17

Vail Summer Bluegrass: The Lonesome Days, The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart

Solaris Plaza, Vail

The final show in the four-week free Vail Summer Bluegrass series is Wednesday, July 17. The show will feature Denver-based Colorado bluegrass band The Lonesome Days; Boulder-based The Sweet Lillies; and Denver-based Avenhart.

Up next in the series:

July 17: The Lonesome Days, The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart

Avon Live Concerts in the Park: March Fourth

Nottingham Park, Avon

March Fourth is an internationally-acclaimed band made up of 20 musicians, dancers and artisans who travel the world year-round. The group’s performance is for all ages, from all walks of life and is a multi-faceted experience. Avon Live Concerts in the Park take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and features food trucks.

Up next in the series:

July 17: March Fourth with opener The Evolution

July 24: Freddy Jones Band with opener Tierro Band

July 31: Peter Rowan with opener Lindsay Lou

Aug. 14: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan with opener Turntable Revue

Aug. 21: The Refugees with opener The Sessh

Aug. 28: TBA

Concerts by the Creek: Ezra Bell

Creekside Park, Beaver Creek

On Wednesdays at Beaver Creek, Concerts by the Creek is a free series with the mountains as the backdrop. Music is from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and sunscreen. Check out Ezra Bell’s “Raise Your Hand if You Slept in Your Clothes” on Spotify and “Junk Food Chimney” on YouTube for a taste of what’s coming July 17.

Up next in the series:

July 17: Ezra Bell

July 24: Butcher Brown

July 31: Southern Avenue

Aug. 7: The Commonheart

Aug. 14: Turkey Foot

Thursday, July 18

Minturn Summer Concert Series: Brothers Keeper

Little Beach Park, Minturn

Music starts at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Little Beach Park in Minturn for the free Minturn Summer Concert Series. With Scott Rednor on guitar, Michael Jude on bass and John Michel on drums, Brothers Keeper is a trio made up of musicians hailing from an attitude ridden East Coast background who transplanted to the Vail and Roaring Fork valleys in Colorado.

Up next in the series:

July 18: Brothers Keeper

July 25: Shawn Nelson Band with special guest Rodney Coquia

Aug. 1: Three Days in the Saddle

Aug. 8: WoodBelly

Aug. 15 :Arthur Leland Trio

Aug. 22: Daniel Rodriguez

Aug. 29: All Star Local Jam

The free ShowDown Town series in Eagle brings artists to the big stage on Thursday nights throughout the summer.

Special to the Daily

ShowDown Town: The Vegabonds

Eagle Town Park, Eagle

Alabama-born, Tennessee-bred Southern rock band The Vegabonds are touring throughout North America and Europe in 2019 promoting the release of their fifth album, “V.” The band crosses multiple genres with songs like “Partyin’ with Strangers,” “I Ain’t Having It” and “When The Smoke Clears Up.” ShowDown Town concerts start at 6:30 p.m.

Up next in the series:

July 18: The Vegabonds

July 25: Kendall Street Company

Aug. 1: The Dip

Aug. 8: Ten Years Gone

Aug. 15: Shovelin’ Stone

Friday, July 19

Cordillera Sounds of Summer: Mark Powell

Bearcat Stables, Edwards

Country musician Mark Powell out of Texas kicks off Cordillera’s Sounds of Summer concert series at Bearcat Stables from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and there will be food and drinks available for sale. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, but leave the coolers and dogs at home.

Up next in the series:

Aug. 14: Raising Cain