9 free concerts this week: from bluegrass to rock
It’s quite the lineup this week for free shows in the Vail Valley: Sunday, July 14, is filled with jazz; Tuesday, July 16, brings North Carolina six-piece Big Something to Hot Summer Nights; Wednesday offers the final Vail Summer Bluegrass concert of the season as well as the 20-person March Fourth coming to Nottingham Lake in Avon; Thursday (the new Friday) has free music at Beaver Creek, Minturn and Eagle; with the week rounding out with the first Cordillera Sounds of Summer concert of the season on Friday.
Sunday, July 14
Vail Jazz at the Market
East Meadow Drive, Vail
On Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. at the Vail Farmers Market & Art Show, hear Vail Jazz at the Market. Grab lunch from one of the vendors at the market and be sure to peruse other offerings as well. Vail Jazz at the Market runs through Aug. 25.
Vail Jazz at The Remedy
The Remedy, Four Seasons Vail
On Sundays following the Vail Farmers Market & Art Show, Vail Jazz at The Remedy takes place at 8 p.m. at Four Seasons Vail. Hosted by keyboard guru Tony Gulizia with Brian Loftus on drums, Vail Jazz at The Remedy is a popular free concert — however, you might want to purchase a cocktail or food from The Remedy.
Tuesday, July 16
Hot Summer Nights: Big Something
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail
The free Hot Summer Nights concert series on Tuesdays continues with six-piece powerhouse Big Something taking the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater stage at 6:30 p.m. Based in North Carolina, the band brings its alternative rock sound and high-energy performance to Vail.
Up next in the series:
July 16: Big Something
Aug. 20: The California Honeydrops
Aug. 27: Bone Diggers: A Star-Studded Exploration of the Paul Simon Songbook.
Wednesday, July 17
Vail Summer Bluegrass: The Lonesome Days, The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart
Solaris Plaza, Vail
The final show in the four-week free Vail Summer Bluegrass series is Wednesday, July 17. The show will feature Denver-based Colorado bluegrass band The Lonesome Days; Boulder-based The Sweet Lillies; and Denver-based Avenhart.
Up next in the series:
July 17: The Lonesome Days, The Sweet Lillies and Avenhart
Avon Live Concerts in the Park: March Fourth
Nottingham Park, Avon
March Fourth is an internationally-acclaimed band made up of 20 musicians, dancers and artisans who travel the world year-round. The group’s performance is for all ages, from all walks of life and is a multi-faceted experience. Avon Live Concerts in the Park take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and features food trucks.
Up next in the series:
July 17: March Fourth with opener The Evolution
July 24: Freddy Jones Band with opener Tierro Band
July 31: Peter Rowan with opener Lindsay Lou
Aug. 14: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan with opener Turntable Revue
Aug. 21: The Refugees with opener The Sessh
Aug. 28: TBA
Concerts by the Creek: Ezra Bell
Creekside Park, Beaver Creek
On Wednesdays at Beaver Creek, Concerts by the Creek is a free series with the mountains as the backdrop. Music is from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. each Wednesday. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and sunscreen. Check out Ezra Bell’s “Raise Your Hand if You Slept in Your Clothes” on Spotify and “Junk Food Chimney” on YouTube for a taste of what’s coming July 17.
Up next in the series:
July 17: Ezra Bell
July 24: Butcher Brown
July 31: Southern Avenue
Aug. 7: The Commonheart
Aug. 14: Turkey Foot
Thursday, July 18
Minturn Summer Concert Series: Brothers Keeper
Little Beach Park, Minturn
Music starts at 6 p.m. on Thursdays at Little Beach Park in Minturn for the free Minturn Summer Concert Series. With Scott Rednor on guitar, Michael Jude on bass and John Michel on drums, Brothers Keeper is a trio made up of musicians hailing from an attitude ridden East Coast background who transplanted to the Vail and Roaring Fork valleys in Colorado.
Up next in the series:
July 18: Brothers Keeper
July 25: Shawn Nelson Band with special guest Rodney Coquia
Aug. 1: Three Days in the Saddle
Aug. 8: WoodBelly
Aug. 15 :Arthur Leland Trio
Aug. 22: Daniel Rodriguez
Aug. 29: All Star Local Jam
ShowDown Town: The Vegabonds
Eagle Town Park, Eagle
Alabama-born, Tennessee-bred Southern rock band The Vegabonds are touring throughout North America and Europe in 2019 promoting the release of their fifth album, “V.” The band crosses multiple genres with songs like “Partyin’ with Strangers,” “I Ain’t Having It” and “When The Smoke Clears Up.” ShowDown Town concerts start at 6:30 p.m.
Up next in the series:
July 18: The Vegabonds
July 25: Kendall Street Company
Aug. 1: The Dip
Aug. 8: Ten Years Gone
Aug. 15: Shovelin’ Stone
Friday, July 19
Cordillera Sounds of Summer: Mark Powell
Bearcat Stables, Edwards
Country musician Mark Powell out of Texas kicks off Cordillera’s Sounds of Summer concert series at Bearcat Stables from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and there will be food and drinks available for sale. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, but leave the coolers and dogs at home.
Up next in the series:
Aug. 14: Raising Cain
