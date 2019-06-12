9 great Father’s Day events to celebrate Dad on Sunday

Mitch Painovich, left, of Dillon spikes the ball as Carey Jones, of Denver, jumps for a block during a men's master's playoff game at the King of the Mountain Open volleyball tournamen in Vail. The tournament has run every Father's Day weekend since 1972 with divisions of play for all levels.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and now that the valley is finally is seeing summer sunshine after an unfortunately prolonged winter, summer activities are starting to ramp up. Here are nine events to celebrate summer’s first holiday, Father’s Day, this weekend.

Vail King of the Mountain

The King of the Mountain open volleyball tournament has been a staple of Father’s Day in Vail since 1972. Now in its 47th year, the tournament will run all weekend from June 14-June 16. Offering a comprehensive list of age and gender divisions, they accept registration on-site until Saturday. Teams might want to consider registering online before arriving. Rates go for $80 per team for single-day divisions and $100 for multi-day divisions.

Sunday Funday Brunch at Leonora

Peek in the kitchen at Leonora in Vail on a busy night and you’re likely to see a blur of activity.

While Leonora’s Sunday Funday Brunch runs weekly from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., there’s no better day to check it out than Father’s Day. The restaurant, located inside The Sebastian hotel in Vail Village, will have a bottomless, build-your-own Prosecco and Bloody Mary bar. It offers a tapa-style menu with classic brunch options like pancakes, French toast and three types of eggs benedict. At the same time, it also stays true to their French, Spanish and Colorado Rockies inspiration with dishes such as Watermelon Gazpacho and Short Rib Hash. The brunch is also served at the Mountain View Terrace.

Father’s Day Sale at Spa Anjali

Spa Anjali’s Father’s Day packages are available online until June 16.

Spa Anjali, located in the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon, is offering a Father’s Day special. Gift cards purchased online are all $25 off, and range in value from $125 to $325. If Dad uses his gift card on Sunday, he’ll receive a bourbon or a beer to sip while enjoying the athletic club, outdoor pool, hot tubs and sauna. The offer closes on June 16, so purchase sooner rather than later.

Daddy’s Girl Tutu 2k

Avon’s Tutu 2k is a unique race, and not only because it’s a 2k. The event takes place Sunday, June 16, and is guaranteed to get dad out of his comfort zone.

Lace up your running shoes and put on a fun costume for this 2k race in Nottingham Park in Avon. Dads, moms, kids and everyone in between are invited to get some fun exercise. The 2k is short enough for even the youngest of tots to manage, and racers are encouraged to wear tutus or some other variety of fun getup. The race starts at 9 a.m., so anyone with plans later will be able to fit it both engagements.

Father’s Day at Hotel Talisa

Hotel Talisa will offer a Saturday Poolside BBQ, with $5 craft beers and a poolside menu for the whole family.

Hotel Talisa has a whole weekend of events lined up to celebrate dads. Start with $5 craft beers at the hotel bar on Friday. It’s also offering the $5 craft beer special at Saturday’s Poolside BBQ, complete with a food menu and live music. On Sunday, the hotel is hosting an a la carte brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and all dads will receive a sleeve of golf balls with their meal. Later, there will be a Complimentary Whiskey Tasting and Fly Tying Clinic from 4-6 p.m. They also have Father’s Day spa deals all weekend.

Farmers’ Market Opening Day

Farmers markets take place in Vail, Minturn and Edwards throughout the summer. Vail’s is on Sundays starting in June, and Minturn and Edwards take place on Saturdays.

Though it’s not specifically a Father’s Day event, the first Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show of the season starts on Sunday, June 16. There are more than 40 vendors selling fresh produce, artisanal products and crafts – perhaps pick something up for that Father’s Day barbecue. Dogs are more than welcome.

Root & Flower / Two Arrows Coffee Co. Luau

Two Arrows Coffee Company owner and founder Lindsea Stowe, left, and her partner, Krysta Kaump, are serving drinks with a focus on health at the new coffee shop located in Root & Flower in Vail Village.

From 2 p.m.-6 p.m., party with the Root & Flower wine & cocktail bar, also is known by its daytime-coffee-shop-alias Two Arrows Coffee Co. DJ Austin Gavlak will serve up some tropical beats in Vail Village while the bar serves up some tropical drinks. Each month, it will be offering a different themed party, so check back for other events throughout the summer.

JD SIMO at Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Vail

JD Simo was the guitarist behind Nashville band SIMO. His first solo record “Off at 11,” is due for release soon.

JD Simo, the virtuoso guitarist behind the since-dissolved Nashville throwback rock band SIMO, will be playing at Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp in The Lodge at Vail Mountain on Sunday, June 16. If Sunday doesn’t work for your family, he’ll be around all weekend, playing shows daily from Thursday to Monday before jetting off to the East Coast for a string of tour dates out there.

Game Creek Father’s Day Brunch

The Game Creek Club atop Vail Mountain offers a unique fine-dining experience from exceptional views to exceptional meals.

Reservations are required for Game Creek’s Father’s Day Brunch, but included in the price of $48 for adults and $28 for kids, families can take a scenic gondola ride up Beaver Creek Mountain, take advantage of the mountain shuttle as well as the gourmet buffet brunch. Sunday also marks opening day for the restaurant’s summer season, and brunch is served from 11 a.m-2 p.m.

