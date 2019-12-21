A beloved Vail Christmas tradition, Hamilton and Vavra’s Christmas concert, turns 30

Monday is Pat Hamilton and Peter Vavra's 30th annual Christmas concert, one of the valley's most treasured traditions. It's an annual fundraiser for the Vail Valley Salvation Army.

Special to the Daily

If You Go … What: “Through Angels’ Eyes,” Pat Hamilton and Peter Vavra’s 30th annual Christmas concert When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 Where: Beaver Creek Chapel Cost: $25 minimum donation to Salvation Army Information: Get there early. There is no reserved seating. Hamilton and Vavra are joined by Sally Peterson (vocals), Galen Jacobs (vocals and piano), Brent Gordon (vocals and saxophone), Nancy Wright, Jeff Layman, Joe Bianchi and Elizabeth Kirk.

BEAVER CREEK — Three decades ago, Pat Hamilton stood on stage beside Peter Vavra for their first Christmas concert.

“It’s the 30th year. Can you believe it?!?” Vavra said.

Their annual Christmas concert has become one of the valley’s most treasured traditions, and a successful fundraiser for the local Salvation Army.

Over the decades the annual concert has raised more than a half-million dollars for the Vail Valley Salvation Army. Naturally, the Salvation Army’s Tsu Wolin-Brown asked if they’d please do it again.

They said "yes" that year and every year since.

They do it because it’s fun.

“It’s a lot of rehearsals, but I say when we begin the concert, ‘Let’s have fun!’ and we do,” Vavra said.

It’s like a group of old friends, which it is.

“You walk back into the room and pick it up with ‘Now, as I was saying,'” Hamilton said.

This year Hamilton and Vavra are joined by Sally Peterson (vocals), Galen Jacobs (vocals and piano), Brent Gordon (vocals and saxophone), Nancy Wright, Jeff Layman (drums), Joe Bianchi (bass) and Elizabeth Kirk.

Hits you in the heart

Pat Hamilton and Peter Vavra performed their first three decades ago.

Hamilton and Vavra’s annual Christmas concert hits you where Christmas lives – in your heart.

“It’s always a beautiful evening where you can sit quietly and absorb and reflect on the meaning of the season. The chapel is beautifully decorated with greenery and poinsettias, with subdued lighting,” Wolin-Brown said.

They change the performance every year, which can be the toughest part of the show. People have come to expect certain things, so each year, they walk a delicate balance of changing things up and sticking to tradition.

“Everyone always loves the songs. It’s difficult to drop some songs, but we want to give people something new,” Hamilton said.

They’ll add, “Merry Christmas, Baby” and some other surprises to this year’s show, as well as some strings and solo material from Jacobs and Peterson.

“It adds a little glitter and class to the program,” Vavra said.

Besides the new songs, there will also be a surprise guest performer. She politely declined to reveal who the surprise might be … it would ruin the surprise.

Their Christmas gift

Pat Hamilton and Peter Vavra staged their first concert to celebrate the release of their first Christmas album, “Christmas in Vail.”

The concert began 30 years ago as a community gift to spotlight the first Christmas album Vavra and Hamilton produced, “Christmas in Vail.” That album included Pat’s first original holiday song, “The Christmas Infant.”

They’ve since added more CDs, “You Are My Christmas,” featuring many more Hamilton original compositions, and their latest, “Through Angels’ Eyes, titled after one of Hamilton’s original songs.

All the CDs will be on sale at the Beaver Creek Chapel before and after the concert.