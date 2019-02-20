Join Lindsey Vonn Foundation in raising money for youth scholarships

Lindsey Vonn and the Lindsey Vonn Foundation announced today the Foundation's annual fundraiser. Themed "Big Hair Prom Affair," tickets for the third annual costume party, taking place Friday, March 29, at the Four Seasons Resort in Vail, are now on sale.

Attendees are encouraged to get out the hairspray and turn back time with Vonn on the dance floor. The event will include silent and live auctions, hors d'oeuvres, dancing to the Jordan Kahn Orchestra band, an after party and more. Auction items will include works of art, experiences with Lindsey Vonn, and one-of-a-kind keepsakes.

All proceeds from the evening's events will benefit the Lindsey Vonn Foundation and help empower the next generation via scholarships for education, sports and enrichment programs, anti-bullying summits, and LVF Strong Girls Camps

"2019 is going to be our biggest and best party yet, in celebration and in support of youth growth and development across the country," said Vonn in a press release. "I look forward to my Foundation's event every year. It's a great time with friends and supporters to help advance our mission."

Tickets to Lindsey Vonn Foundation's Big Hair Prom Affair, taking place Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort in Vail, are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.lindseyvonnfoundation.org.